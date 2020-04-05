Student leadership awards moving online

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa will host the Student Leadership Awards at 7 p.m. April 14 via Facebook. The virtual ceremony will recognize outstanding student leadership through a series of awards presented to students and student organizations.

Several awards will be presented, including three awards from the Office of the Dean of Students: the Lux Service Award, Outstanding Student Leader Award and Servant Leadership Award.

Other awards include the UNI CARE (Creating a Responsible Environment) Award, Northern Iowa Student Government Above and Beyond Awards, Student Organization Awards, Drake Martin Gold Star Awards, Dr. Sue Follon Scholarship for Women in Leadership, Student Employee of the Year Award, Diversity Matters Awards, Mental Health Ally Award, Dr. Charlotte West Scholar-Athlete Award and Panther Pantry Volunteer Awards.

Recipients of Student Leadership Awards were chosen from nominated students or student organizations throughout January and February.