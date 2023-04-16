Oregon State University has announced students who made the Winter 2023 Scholastic Honor Roll, including two from Northeast Iowa: Zachary Malloy of Cedar Falls, a senior studying Zoology, and Shane R. Schellhorn of Gilbertville, a senior studying natural resources. Students had to earn a B-plus (3.5 grade point average) or better to make the listing. Students must carry at least six graded hours of course work to qualify.