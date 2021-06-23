Student dress code changes allowing hoodies, Crocs and more considered by Waterloo school board

WATERLOO — Students could wear hooded sweatshirts, Crocs footwear and more loose-fitting bottoms next fall in Waterloo Community Schools if the Board of Education approves proposed revisions to the standardized dress code.
The board last week heard a first reading of the policy with multiple changes, including those three. The policy needs to return to the board again for a vote before any changes are enacted.
"We have come to the conclusion in this district that we do need to look at the dress code," Marla Padget, Waterloo Schools’ executive director of student and at-risk services, told the board. Officials began considering goals of the policy, what works best for staff and students, and what is enforceable.
"We did an awful lot of work to determine what is possible," she added – including surveys and discussions with district leaders, staff and parents. The changes come to the board after being recommended by the policy review committee. The board first passed the dress code in 2010.
Allowing hooded tops, or hoodies, to be worn in school – "that was the number one thing, probably, followed by Crocs, followed by pride in the district, and individuality," said Padget. While hoodies could be worn under the proposal, the actual hoods still couldn't be worn in school.
The closed-toe clog style of the foam Crocs footwear brand would be allowed as would some non-collared shirts – and not just on special days.
"If it's a Waterloo Community Schools apparel, we allow them to wear it" without a collar, said Padget, under the proposed policy. That would include T-shirts and sweatshirts. As far as other tops, multiple-color plaid, check or striped shirts would be allowed and logo sizes could grow from one to two inches under the proposal.
Also, bottoms in any single color or those that are more than one size too large would be allowed. Until now, bottoms in any shade of green, yellow, light or medium blue, red, orange, purple, or white were not allowed.
Cargo or carpenter bottoms would also be taken off the list of prohibited clothing as would jeggings. Jeggings are similar to leggings but made of stretchable fabric that resembles tight-fitting denim jeans.
Still prohibited would be jeans and bottoms "that are form-fitting to the body," according to the policy. Leggings would also still not be allowed for middle and high school students. Leggings worn as pants without an additional bottom or top at knee length would also remain prohibited in the preschool and elementary grades.
Padget distinguished jeggings from leggings, noting "the thickness of the fabric was part of" the reason jeggings would now be allowed.
Padget said factors considered in the changes included providing opportunities for students to express their uniqueness as well as ease of shopping for parents and enforcement for administrators.
Board member Sue Flynn raised a concern about removing restrictions on too-large clothing while keeping prohibitions on bottoms that are too tight.
"Are we opening up subjectivity?" she asked, on those items.
If bottoms are too loose, "it's very hard to tell," noted Padget. On the other hand, if clothing is overly tight "you can see that."
The dress code has gone through a number of changes over the years. Within months of its passage by the board, it was revised to only say what students couldn't wear after an administrative law judge ruled the original policy exceeded district authority in response to an appeal from a group of parents. The rewritten dress code was fully implemented across the district by the fall of 2011.
In the fall of 2012, East and West high school students were allowed to wear a wider range of colored tops after previously being restricted to black, white and gray. Those restrictions were in place under a clause that allowed additional school specific rules, which is also being struck in the current update.
In the fall of 2017, rules were loosened to allow shirts with single-colored striped, plaid or trim. Lighter-weight jackets, fleeces, sweaters, vests and sweatshirts with similar single-color designs were also allowed. In addition, students could wear their shirts untucked and elementary school children no longer needed to wear a belt.
The latest update to the standardized dress code policy is expected to return to the board for a vote in July.