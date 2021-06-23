Student dress code changes allowing hoodies, Crocs and more considered by Waterloo school board

The closed-toe clog style of the foam Crocs footwear brand would be allowed as would some non-collared shirts – and not just on special days.

"If it's a Waterloo Community Schools apparel, we allow them to wear it" without a collar, said Padget, under the proposed policy. That would include T-shirts and sweatshirts. As far as other tops, multiple-color plaid, check or striped shirts would be allowed and logo sizes could grow from one to two inches under the proposal.

Also, bottoms in any single color or those that are more than one size too large would be allowed. Until now, bottoms in any shade of green, yellow, light or medium blue, red, orange, purple, or white were not allowed.

Cargo or carpenter bottoms would also be taken off the list of prohibited clothing as would jeggings. Jeggings are similar to leggings but made of stretchable fabric that resembles tight-fitting denim jeans.

Still prohibited would be jeans and bottoms "that are form-fitting to the body," according to the policy. Leggings would also still not be allowed for middle and high school students. Leggings worn as pants without an additional bottom or top at knee length would also remain prohibited in the preschool and elementary grades.

