Student arrests drop after Waterloo Schools' require de-escalation training in police contract

WATERLOO — Training both building administrators and police officers in Waterloo Community Schools with the same techniques to defuse tense situations is paying off.
Marla Padget, executive director of student services, told the Board of Education this week that the additional professional development has been required of the school resource officers during the past two years. It focuses on de-escalation efforts as an alternative to arresting a student in some cases.
She noted that there have been "only five total arrests from our schools this year, which is down almost 90% from when we started looking at this. Five total to this point in time."
That decrease is based on annual data over the past four years.
It was part of the discussion on a $299,081 school resource officer agreement with the city of Waterloo. That is for six police officers assigned primarily at the middle and high schools in the city with additional services provided at the elementary buildings. The 2021-22 agreement, which the board approved, is an $8,711 increase from the current year and continues to require the training.
Earlier, in February, the board approved a $34,065 school resource officer agreement for the coming year with the city of Evansdale for Bunger Middle and Poyner Elementary schools. That is a $912 increase, or – like the Waterloo contract – 3% more than the current year.
Board members had asked about the impact of the de-escalation training in February and that was the focus of their discussion this week.
"The training that they have been a part of and what we have done with our administration, we are more at a place to where we're not looking to our officers to strong-arm anybody," said Padget. "We're looking to provide resources, school resource officers. What does this child need?"
When arrests do occur, she has asked to be informed the same day. She reviews the incidents to ensure that what officers do meets the training standards.
She noted that a partnership which started in January between the Waterloo police and Elevate Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic is helping, as well. Among other things, that brings social workers with the clinic into situations the SROs are dealing with where appropriate.
That helps when "our officer is unable to talk through (with) a child that has suicide ideations or has a mental health issue that is happening," said Padget. "Instead of having to arrest them to contain them, because of the de-escalation conversations they've had they've been able to hold on until we can get other people in place that can help them with whatever the mental issue is or their suicide ideations and get them the proper help."
In addition, this summer all of school resource officers who haven't already received it will get 40 hours of additional training in crisis intervention.
"It helps them to help people with mental disorders and addictions," said Padget, again focusing on de-escalating situations. "We come across that in our buildings, so the more training we believe our officers can have and get the more useful they are to us and to our kids."
Waterloo school resource officers also look at ways to engage students by being in the hallways at schools and through an explorer program the department hopes to start. That would allow students to learn more about law enforcement. Part of the engagement relates to students who have connections to gangs.
"If there are known students involved in gang activity, they try to connect with the student, build a relationship, and try to get them to move away from that," said Padget.