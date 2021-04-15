Student arrests drop after Waterloo Schools' require de-escalation training in police contract

Board members had asked about the impact of the de-escalation training in February and that was the focus of their discussion this week.

"The training that they have been a part of and what we have done with our administration, we are more at a place to where we're not looking to our officers to strong-arm anybody," said Padget. "We're looking to provide resources, school resource officers. What does this child need?"

When arrests do occur, she has asked to be informed the same day. She reviews the incidents to ensure that what officers do meets the training standards.

She noted that a partnership which started in January between the Waterloo police and Elevate Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic is helping, as well. Among other things, that brings social workers with the clinic into situations the SROs are dealing with where appropriate.

That helps when "our officer is unable to talk through (with) a child that has suicide ideations or has a mental health issue that is happening," said Padget. "Instead of having to arrest them to contain them, because of the de-escalation conversations they've had they've been able to hold on until we can get other people in place that can help them with whatever the mental issue is or their suicide ideations and get them the proper help."