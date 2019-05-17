EVANSDALE — When some Poyner Elementary students heard the bus drivers could use a drinking fountain that has a water bottle-filling station on it, they wrote a grant request to secure funding to pay for it.
When their first two grants did not get approved, Lowe’s stepped in to cover the fountain that will be added to Durham School Services on Black Hawk Street, plus six additional ones at Poyner.
You have free articles remaining.
On Wednesday, the Poyner Student Lighthouse Team, teacher Amy Jimmerson, principal Jen Willand and Lowe’s representatives surprised Durham staff with the news.
The Lowe’s Toolbox For Education Award in the amount of $3,235 will fund six bottle-filling stations, one for the bus garage and five for Poyner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.