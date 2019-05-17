{{featured_button_text}}
051519ho-bottle-filling

Lowe's provided money to get bottle-filling stations for Poyner School in Evansdale.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF WATERLOO SCHOOLS

EVANSDALE — When some Poyner Elementary students heard the bus drivers could use a drinking fountain that has a water bottle-filling station on it, they wrote a grant request to secure funding to pay for it.

When their first two grants did not get approved, Lowe’s stepped in to cover the fountain that will be added to Durham School Services on Black Hawk Street, plus six additional ones at Poyner.

On Wednesday, the Poyner Student Lighthouse Team, teacher Amy Jimmerson, principal Jen Willand and Lowe’s representatives surprised Durham staff with the news.

The Lowe’s Toolbox For Education Award in the amount of $3,235 will fund six bottle-filling stations, one for the bus garage and five for Poyner.

