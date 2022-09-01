STEM teacher award nominees sought

DES MOINES — The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council is partnering with Kemin Industries for the ninth year of the Iowa STEM Teacher Award. Nominations will be accepted through October 11 at 11:59 p.m.

The award recognizes one full-time, licensed preschool through 12th grade teacher from each of the state’s six STEM regions whose passion for science, technology, engineering and mathematics motivates their students to develop a lifelong interest in the related fields – both in and out of the classroom. The six selected recipients will each receive an award of $1,500 for their classrooms and $1,500 for personal use.