STEM grant to help with Waterloo Career Center equipment

WATERLOO — Two years after a state grant supporting STEM education helped set up the Waterloo Career Center’s medical lab technician program, another infusion of cash has been received.

The Board of Education this week accepted a $10,000 STEM Best enhancement grant to buy more equipment for that program as well as the career center’s anatomy and physiology courses. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Grant funds are given by the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council.

“In 2019, we received the STEM Best grant for $25,000, and that grant basically helped us set up our biomedical laboratory along with our anatomy and physiology lab,” Jeff Frost, executive director of professional education, told the board. “And at this point, two years later, there’s still some of the equipment out there that Hawkeye (Community College) suggested that we could get to kind of enhance our lab to a further degree.

“What this grant does is it allows us to kind of get those last pieces, really the next iteration of equipment that’s needed to really take these programs to the next level,” he said. That includes microscopes, centrifuges, incubators and numerous supplies needed to use them.

The board also accepted a $5,500 work-based learning mini-grant from the advisory council. Those funds will allow Waterloo Community Schools “to put together a master plan on work-based learning,” said Frost. “We actually have a pretty good foundation of where we think we want to go with this.”

In other business, the board:

Approved submitting requests to the state’s School Budget Review Committee for modified allowable growth in spending authority for several purposes. The district is seeking $3.86 million of increased authority for multiple at-risk education programs, $621,789 to fully cover actual 2020-21 English language learner costs, $557,497 for students who open enrolled out this year and weren’t part of the certified count last year, $427,766 for ELL students who need the services beyond the five years extra funding is provided, and $385,199 for increased certified enrollment compared to last year.

Elected Sue Flynn as its president and Endya Johnson as vice president. Three board members were sworn in for the start of their terms after being elected Nov. 2, including newcomer Janelle Ewing. She replaces Shanlee McNally, who didn’t run for another term after 13 years on the board.

