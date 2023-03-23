CEDAR FALLS — After a three year hiatus, “oohs” and “aahs” were heard across the UNI-Dome as scientists and engineers demonstrated their skills to children.

The Cedar Valley Family Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics – or STEM – Festival took place Tuesday with hundreds of families taking part in hands-on experiments and activities. The festival, led by the Northeast Region of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, hosted more than 60 exhibitors and was organized like a street festival.

The northeast STEM region is one of six across the state and is dedicated to building a strong STEM education foundation for Iowans.

Some of the exhibitors included schools, such as Waterloo’s Orange Elementary, whose FIRST Lego League team showcased its engineering skills.

Two fifth-graders, Paige Buenger and Ava McCormack, and two fourth-graders, Baylor O’Neal and Natalie Stone, represented the Orange Explorers, along with their coach Stacey Snyder. All four students said they were excited to participate in the festival.

“We get to show people our talent and engineering and see other people’s skills,” O’Neal said.

The quartet programmed a Lego robot to go to certain areas of a tabletop map with other Lego structures and do certain tasks, such as make a windmill spin or a robotic hand shoot up.

The entire team of 10 students recently competed and received a sportsmanship award, as well as a “gracious professionalism” award – a registered term with the competition that encourages high-quality work, emphasizes the values of others and respects others.

Along with building and programming, the students also ran a campaign through the school to save energy – the theme of this year’s Lego League challenge. The students drew up signs to tell their classmates and faculty to turn off lights when they are finished in a room. They also made commercials for their school’s morning announcements.

Parents got a kick out of the event, too.

Daniel Swilley and his son, Lincoln, a Cedar Falls student, got to mess around with a virtual reality headset courtesy of the Waterloo Career Center. Swilley said the festival gave him and his son an opportunity to experiment with higher-priced items that they couldn’t get at home.

“Kids have seen these things and it gives them a chance to play and ask questions and expand on things,” he said.

Cedar Falls parent Allison Wienhold was grateful for the exhibitions, as well. Her two sons shook up dairy to make homemade ice cream.

“I’m surprised there were so many hands-on activities,” she said.

Cedar Valley businesses also participated in the festival, such as K&W Electric from Cedar Falls. Kimberly Sparks, an employee recruiter with the company, brought a three-phase light switch to “show kids what it’s like to be an electrician.”

Some other businesses that had exhibits included Bayer Crop Science, InVision Architecture, John Deere, PCI Construction, and Power Engineering and Manufacturing.

Jeff Beneke, the Northeast Iowa regional STEM manager, said the event started in 2012 and was intended to create inspiration and awareness.

“Hopefully this inspires STEM careers,” Beneke said. “But it also helps with soft skills like critical thinking and excitement in learning.”

