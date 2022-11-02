State teacher's union gives grant to Cedar Falls High School theater

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Education Association was awarded a $500 community outreach grant from the Iowa State Education Association to support the Cedar Falls High School theater program. The Cedar Falls Education Association will match the ISEA grant award.

The state association established community outreach grants to collaborate and create opportunities for community service or school projects. Grants are available to members of the ISEA. Members of the Cedar Falls Education Association sought the grant after discovering the theater program needed a new spotlight for performances.