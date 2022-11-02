State teacher's union gives grant to Cedar Falls High School theater

COURIER STAFF
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Education Association was awarded a $500 community outreach grant from the Iowa State Education Association to support the Cedar Falls High School theater program. The Cedar Falls Education Association will match the ISEA grant award.
The state association established community outreach grants to collaborate and create opportunities for community service or school projects. Grants are available to members of the ISEA. Members of the Cedar Falls Education Association sought the grant after discovering the theater program needed a new spotlight for performances.
PHOTOS: AGWSR vs. North Tama in Class 1A state quarterfinal
North Tama vs AGWSR state volleyball
The AGSWR squad celebrates after beating North Tama in five sets in Class 1A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
North Tama vs AGWSR state volleyball
North Tama's Breanna Sebetka (3) hit towards AGWSR's Brylea Metzgar (12) during North Tama vs AGWSR Class 1A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
North Tama vs AGWSR state volleyball
AGWSR's Lila Vaughn (15) hits past North Tama's Briar Blake (16) during North Tama vs AGWSR Class 1A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
North Tama vs AGWSR state volleyball
AGWSR's Brynn Smith (4) hits towards North Tama's Breanna Sebetka (3) and North Tama's Jadyn Rausch (2) during North Tama vs AGWSR Class 1A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
North Tama vs AGWSR state volleyball
AGWSR's Brylea Metzgar (12) and Karis Lippert (19) defend against North Tama's Breanna Sebetka (3) during North Tama vs AGWSR Class 1A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
North Tama vs AGWSR state volleyball
AGWSR's Brylea Metzgar (12) hit towards North Tama's Lainey Willenbring (1) and Breanna Sebetka (3) during North Tama vs AGWSR Class 1A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
North Tama vs AGWSR state volleyball
AGWSR's Brylea Metzgar (12) and AGWSR's Brynn Smith (4) defend against North Tama's Jadyn Rausch (2) during North Tama vs AGWSR Class 1A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
North Tama vs AGWSR state volleyball
AGWSR's Lila Vaughn (15) hits the ball during North Tama vs AGWSR Class 1A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
North Tama vs AGWSR state volleyball
AGWSR's Brylea Metzgar (12) and Karis Lippert (19) defend against North Tama's Briar Blake (16) during North Tama vs AGWSR Class 1A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
North Tama vs AGWSR state volleyball
AGWSR's Trevyn Smith (17) and North Tama's Briar Blake (16) each try block the ball during North Tama vs AGWSR Class 1A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
North Tama vs AGWSR state volleyball
AGWSR's Tori Metzgar (11) digs the ball during North Tama vs AGWSR Class 1A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
North Tama vs AGWSR state volleyball
AGWSR's Brynn Smith (4) during North Tama vs AGWSR Class 1A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
North Tama vs AGWSR state volleyball
North Tama's Jadyn Rausch (2) hits past AGWSR's Karis Lippert (19) during North Tama vs AGWSR Class 1A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
