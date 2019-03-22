CEDAR FALLS -- The state's Board of Regents has entered into a settlement agreement with a University of Northern Iowa employee to resolve alleged violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act.
According to a U.S. Department of Labor news release, an investigation by their wage and hour division determined that UNI failed to grant the employee requested family leave that she qualified for. The employee, a custodian, sought the leave to care for an ill adult child. Instead, the university terminated the worker's employment during what should have been a protected leave period.
A Department of Labor spokesperson said in an email that the custodian was fired in October 2016. The agency contacted UNI after that to begin the investigation.
In the settlement, the state of Iowa agreed to pay the custodian $59,688 in back wages and liquidated damages. It also agreed to an amendment of the employee's personnel file to reflect her subsequent retirement.
"The Family and Medical Leave Act protects employees in just this type of circumstance and allows critically needed workplace flexibility precisely when employees need it the most," Adam Wombacher, wage and hour division assistant district director in Des Moines, said in the news release. "We encourage employers to contact us for information to ensure they understand their responsibilities under the law. The division provides a variety of tools for employers to ensure that they operate in compliance."
The state has also agreed to provide FMLA training to all supervisory employees in the university’s custodial services and residence facilities administration as well as family/medical leave and Americans with Disabilities Act training to UNI's human resources department. The settlement agreement does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing by the state, according to the Department of Labor.
"The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division conducts investigations for a number of reasons, all having to do with enforcement of the laws and assuring and employer's compliance," said the spokesperson, who declined to explain how the probe got started. The agency "does not typically disclose the reason for an investigation."
Under the FMLA, eligible employees of covered employers are entitled to take unpaid, job-protected leave for specified family and medical reasons. Workers and employers with questions about the FMLA and all of the federal wage laws administered by the division should call its toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243). All calls are confidential.
More information is available online at dol.gov/whd.
