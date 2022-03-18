State licensing board suspends former Union, Cedar Falls teachers for misconduct at school

DES MOINES — The license of a former Union Middle School teacher who allegedly exchanged inappropriate emails with students has been suspended for at least five years.

He was one of two Cedar Valley educators disciplined by the state’s Board of Educational Examiners for separate incidents.

The board approved consent agreements last month with Mark Hookham, the former Union teacher, and Chad W. Wolf, a former art teacher at Peet Junior High School in Cedar Falls. Wolf’s license was suspended for a minimum of one year for allegedly being drunk at work.

Hookham resigned while Union Community Schools was investigating the email exchanges with two students at the middle school in Dysart. The district’s Board of Education approved a resignation agreement in a special meeting April 5. He has endorsements as a chemistry, general science, and physical science teacher in grades five through 12 and as an athletic coach.

Court records showed the Dysart police department obtained a search warrant related to Hookham last March. District officials first became aware of the concerns in late 2020 and he was put on paid administrative leave March 16, 2021.

He faced two charges by the Board of Educational Examiners of failing to maintain a professional relationship with all students.

The investigation “failed to establish sexual misconduct but nonetheless revealed an unacceptable and inappropriate pattern of behaviors,” according to the settlement documents. Hookham did not admit to the charges but agreed to the settlement to avoid potential discipline through the contested case hearing process.

As a result of his cooperation, the second charge was dismissed. Along with the suspension, he received a written reprimand and agreed to complete a 15-hour educator ethics course and undergo a risk evaluation. Settlement documents note the evalution must include an assesment of his ability to establish and maintain appropriate teacher-student boundaries and address the specific concerns from the investigation.

Wolf also received a written reprimand and must complete the 15-hour ethics course. In addition, he agreed to undergo substance abuse and mental health evaluations.

He was observed to be impaired at the end of the school day Dec. 6, according to the settlement documents. A test showed “significant blood alcohol concentration and he admitted to consuming alcohol during the workday.”

Wolf sought substance abuse treatment in Waterloo starting Dec. 7 and successfully completed it Dec. 23.

He resigned from Cedar Falls Community Schools effective Dec. 31. The district’s Board of Education approved the resignation Jan. 10.

