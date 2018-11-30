CEDAR FALLS — Students will be launching their problem-solving skills “Into Orbit” on Saturday at Peet Junior High School.
A space-themed FIRST Lego League regional meet will be held at the school, located at 525 E. Seerley Blvd.
Opening ceremonies are slated for 8:40 a.m. with competitions and presentations beginning at 9 a.m. Awards and closing ceremonies will be held shortly after 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend the free event.
“We’ve got 24 teams coming and then we have 75 adult and student volunteers,” said Mike Hoffman, a Lego League coach and volunteer involved with organizing the meet. Participating teams with up to 10 9- to 14-year-olds are coming “from mostly the northern part of the state.” That includes Cedar Falls, Waterloo, Gilbertville, Hudson and La Porte City as well as from Charles City, Calmar, Ossian and Cedar Rapids.
Teams compete in tabletop matches using Lego Mindstorms robots they build and program. Often associated with schools, they began this fall designing and building robots to complete missions on a 4-foot by 8-foot playing surface and obstacle course based on the “Into Orbit” theme.
Students research problems, create or improve a solution and share their ideas with others. This year’s theme is “based on learning as much as you can about the problems associated with long-term space travel,” said Hoffman.
Scores are determined by how many missions teams complete as well as by the presentations on the theme that they make to a panel of judges. The ability of students to work together and demonstrate they are upholding FIRST’s core values are also important.
FIRST is the guiding organization that puts together the annual challenges. Its name is an acronym of For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.
Cedar Falls High School’s FIRST Robotics Competition team, the Swartdogs, is hosting the event. The Swartdogs and area FIRST Tech Challenge teams will be demonstrating their robots during the event.
Lego League teams that achieve top scores or win other awards at the Peet event will advance to the state championship, where they will compete Jan. 20 at Iowa State University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.