WAVERLY — Cedar Valley parochial schools will see increased enrollment across the board for 2023-24 thanks to a new state program that pays students’ tuition with taxpayer dollars.

More than 18,000 Education Savings Accounts have been approved statewide so far to provide approximately $7,600 per student for those attending private schools.

But officials at those schools in Black Hawk and Bremer counties expect the overall changes to be “low and slow.”

That’s how Tamela Johnson, principal at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Waverly described it. The kindergarten through sixth-grade school will have approximately 150 students this fall with 90 children in its preschool program, the largest in the Waverly-Shell Rock area.

Johnson said that’s not a drastic change for the school, where capacity currently sits at 175 students. However, the school will see a kindergarten class of 42 students, nearly double the standard class size of 20 to 23 students. The school has added a second section of kindergarten for the coming school year, hiring an additional teacher.

All of those kindergarten families were eligible to apply for ESA grants by June 30. Kindergarten is currently the only grade level where all students are automatically eligible for funding. For all other grades, students must be transferring in from a public school or must have a household income at or below 300% of the federal poverty level.

St. Paul’s kindergarten class usually retains about 25% of the previous year’s preschool class. This year 40% are returning.

However, Johnson said it will be hard to tell until next year whether the enrollment increase is directly related to ESAs. She noted the vast majority of the incoming kindergarteners are from church families or have older siblings at the school. Just three of the incoming kindergarteners weren’t previously enrolled in the school’s preschool program.

Johnson said aside from the increase in kindergarten enrollment, the school has three or four students transferring from public schools who will receive ESAs.

Seats filling

In January, the Legislature approved and Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a bill creating ESAs. The accounts are state-funded private school vouchers through which families receive an amount equal to per-pupil state aid received by public school districts for individually registered students. The money can be used to cover private school tuition and other qualifying educational expenses.

The governor’s office reported approximately 9,000 spots available in Iowa private schools. More than 29,000 students applied to set up an account through the program.

The Cedar Valley is home to eight private schools. Other than St. Paul’s, they include St. Patrick Catholic School and Valley Lutheran School in Cedar Falls; Waterloo Christian School, Cedar Valley Catholic Schools and Royal Legacy Christian Academy in Waterloo; the Bosco Catholic School System in Gilbertville and Raymond; and St. Athanasius School in Jesup.

The Courier contacted all of the schools for this story and gathered information from five of them. Phone or email messages left for Valley Lutheran, the Bosco system and St. Athanasius were not returned.

Waterloo Christian is expecting an enrollment increase of 35%, slightly above the rate of annual growth for the past five years. The school will welcome 90-100 new students for a total of 310 students this fall compared with its 350 student capacity. Ryan Hall, head of school, said due to current staffing and facility limitations, most grade levels have a wait pool and the school receives new inquiries from prospective families on a daily basis.

The school has been exploring ways to increase capacity and hopes to be able to double its capacity in the next three years, especially as ESA eligibility expands by the 2025-26 school year to include all K-12 students.

Other schools are sitting comfortably. As of June 15, Cedar Valley Catholic Schools had 718 students enrolled, up from 688 last school year. The three-school system has approximately 75 new students K-12, all of whom will receive ESAs.

Even with the increase, CVCS still has 253 available seats and Chief Administrator Tom Novotney said the system is more focused on filling the available seats it currently has than looking ahead at increasing capacity.

Tuition on the rise

The majority of area private schools experienced increases in tuition this school year that are largely on-par with standard tuition increases due to the rising cost of living and the cost to educate a child.

For St. Paul’s families, the addition of ESAs already is impacting tuition at the kindergarten level.

For the 2022-23 school year, tuition schoolwide was $3,500. For 2023-24, tuition for grades 1-6 has increased to $3,800. Kindergarten, on the other hand, has had tuition raised to $6,500.

Johnson said the decision to raise tuition was supported by kindergarten parents, all of whom were eligible to apply for ESAs.

The school plans to use extra funds from higher kindergarten tuition to increase teacher pay. Johnson said St. Paul teachers are paid an average of 62% less than Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools’ teachers.

“They deserve to have a little more income in their pockets and this provides a very nice opportunity to be able to provide that for them,” she said.

Many school officials interviewed expressed a similar sentiment, listing increasing teacher pay as a priority, and they saw ESAs as an opportunity to work on closing the gap between public and private school teacher wages.

Teachers at St. Patrick received a 3% pay increase for the coming school year, which Principal Jon Wiebers said was a result of ESAs. He anticipates the pay to continue increasing in the coming years.

“It’ll provide us with some additional resources to update curriculum and to provide higher teacher pay. We have a high quality staff here at St. Patrick’s, it would just be financially paying them more and more in line with public schools,” Wiebers said.

Waterloo Christian Schools raised teacher pay by 12% for the coming year. Hall said that ESAs played no role in the scheduled pay increase.

An ‘incredible blessing’

Nearly all of the area private schools are testing the waters in a way with the addition of ESAs, waiting to see how exactly they will affect their institutions in the coming years.

However, for Royal Legacy Christian Academy, the addition of ESAs is expanding on the pre-existing sliding scale tuition and helping the founders fulfill the values that led them to start the school six years ago.

Since its founding, the school has used a sliding tuition scale and fundraising to provide an affordable private education for families. According to co-founder and marketing director Chassidi Martin, ESA grants are an “incredible blessing,” relieving the pressure on families to pay and on the school to fundraise the difference between the actual tuition cost and the lower amounts charged to families.

Tuition last year was $5,000, which Martin said no parent actually paid. This year it sits at $6,323. Increasing tuition had been on their radar as the school continues to strive toward narrowing the gap between tuition and the cost to educate a child, $24,368.56. The approval of ESA grants made the tuition increase much easier.

Martin said that 100% of Royal Legacy students will be receiving ESAs this school year due to their income level or because they are transferring students.

As far as enrollment goes, it has nearly doubled for next year, jumping to 40 K-6 students from last year’s 22. Under current staffing, the school is very close to capacity with just a handful of slots open. Martin said the school plans to incrementally increase capacity in the coming years to accommodate more students.

“I am so grateful for what this means to our families, because our families have made significant sacrifices personally to provide this education to our students,” Martin said. “We have quite a bit of socioeconomic diversity and because of that for many of our families, even with the sliding scale, it has been quite sacrificial to have to drive the students instead of having a bus option or to pack a school lunch. We don’t have those amenities at our small private schools, so they’ve made those sacrifices to come here.”

“As taxpayers it’s really important to us and our beliefs that you have access to tax dollars that you pay. You should have the benefits of those tax dollars. The per pupil monetary allotment should go to the pupil and follow the pupil to the school they’re educated in,” she said.

Looking ahead

Area private schools have no doubt ESAs will continue to put them on the map.

“Families have expressed enthusiasm in having expanded educational choices,” said Hall of Waterloo Christian School. “I have also connected with several out-of-state families who view the ESA program as a significant incentive to transition their families to Iowa.”

However, just how much schools will grow will remain a question of interest as the program continues to expand.

Johnson said some St. Paul’s parents are a little leery at the prospect of growing.

“We’re known as a small quaint school in Waverly. Do we want to grow, and how do we want to grow?” she said.

The Iowa Department of Education says that final numbers for ESA program participants will not be available until certified school enrollment numbers are finalized later this fall.

