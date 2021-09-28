State ends FY2021 with $1.24 billion surplus

DES MOINES — The state ended fiscal 2021 with a general-fund surplus of nearly $1.24 billion.
That’s much more than earlier forecast, and Gov. Kim Reynolds says it could be used for more tax cuts.
While the state’s fiscal year ended June 30, there was an accrual period of three months as state agencies closed the books.
“Iowa is in a very strong financial position due to our fiscal responsibility,” Reynolds said in a statement. “This surplus proves we accomplished exactly what we set out to do — overcome the financial challenges caused by the global pandemic and invest in education, workforce, health care, agriculture and technology.”
When the legislative session ended in May, the Legislative Services Agency estimated the surplus for fiscal 2021 would be $487.6 million. On Monday, the governor said the balance was almost $1.239 billion, and “that’s on top of the $1 billion in cash reserves and our emergency funds.” According to the LSA, the combined cash reserve and economic emergency fund for fiscal 2021 actually total $801.1 million.
Agency analysts attributed the spike to higher-than-expected general fund receipts and lower tax refunds. Receipts collected — primarily from personal income, sales and use and corporate taxes — exceeded the estimate by $619 million. And refunds were less than anticipated by $117 million. That resulted in a net increase of $737.1 million.
During a political fundraising event over the weekend, Reynolds told her Republican supporters the surplus likely would mean more tax cuts proposed in the future.
“This is why we cut taxes this year and eliminated the inheritance tax,” she said. “This is your money, not the government’s. And I will never forget that. Republicans in the Legislature will never forget that, which is why we will continue to cut taxes in Iowa.”
Legislative Democrats pressed for more state investments in K-12 education, regent universities, water quality, pandemic recovery and other perceived needs rather than stockpiling money for more tax cuts.
“They’ve underfunded the schools year after year,” state Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, said Monday. “If they were actually putting the funds into services that Iowans need or keeping up with the cost of inflation, we wouldn’t be sitting on this budget surplus.”
Throughout the pandemic that first hit the state in March 2020, legislators, policymakers and budget analysts have indicated the state has been aided significantly by an influx of federal relief funds.