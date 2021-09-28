State ends FY2021 with $1.24 billion surplus

DES MOINES — The state ended fiscal 2021 with a general-fund surplus of nearly $1.24 billion.

That’s much more than earlier forecast, and Gov. Kim Reynolds says it could be used for more tax cuts.

While the state’s fiscal year ended June 30, there was an accrual period of three months as state agencies closed the books.

“Iowa is in a very strong financial position due to our fiscal responsibility,” Reynolds said in a statement. “This surplus proves we accomplished exactly what we set out to do — overcome the financial challenges caused by the global pandemic and invest in education, workforce, health care, agriculture and technology.”

When the legislative session ended in May, the Legislative Services Agency estimated the surplus for fiscal 2021 would be $487.6 million. On Monday, the governor said the balance was almost $1.239 billion, and “that’s on top of the $1 billion in cash reserves and our emergency funds.” According to the LSA, the combined cash reserve and economic emergency fund for fiscal 2021 actually total $801.1 million.

