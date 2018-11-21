CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa last week received unanimous approval of its educator preparation program from the State Board of Education.
Every seven years, the state board examines the program. Peers from across the state provide the university with an outside perspective during the rigorous process.
“It’s high stakes for us, since a quarter of our students on campus are on teacher education,” J.D. Cryer, coordinator for elementary teacher education, said in a news release. “Without this, we could have our accreditation pulled and our students couldn’t get a teaching license.”
UNI fully met all six standards upon which the board — working in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Education and the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners — evaluates colleges.
“This is a validation that our program is one of the best,” said Cryer. “It demonstrates the high quality of education our students get, both in terms of content and their field experience.”
The educator preparation program includes all undergraduate academic programs involved in the instruction of strategies and methods for teaching, the professional sequence and the supervision of field experiences that lead to licensure to practice in school settings.
“Educator preparation is at the heart of who we are at the University of Northern Iowa,” said Jim Wohlpart, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.
“All of our academic colleges are involved in preparing the teachers of tomorrow and our faculty take this role very seriously.
The Department of Education review process provided us with an opportunity to have an outside perspective on our work, validate the strength of that work, and point out areas where we can elevate that work.”
