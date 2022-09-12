State assessment results showing improvements for school districts, including Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Grade-level proficiency on annual statewide assessments given in the spring largely reached percentages in the 70s and 80s for students in Cedar Falls Community Schools, according to data released last week.

The district wants all students to be proficient on the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress, but those rates provide some hope to officials that they’ll continue moving in the right direction.

“In the district, one of the things that we really look at is we want to know that our core is sufficient,” Pam Zeigler, associate superintendent for instruction and learning, said in an interview. “Are we hitting those standards and do we have the resources needed?”

When “at least 80% of our students” test as proficient, she added, it indicates that educators have reached the threshold of a sufficient core. The assessments test in the areas of English language arts and math for students in grades three through 11 and science for grades five, eight and 10.

In English language arts, six grades met that threshold, while two grades had a percent proficienct in the 70s. Four grades had a percent proficient in the 80s for math with the other four below that. Two of three grades tested in science were also below 80%.

Based on the measure, Cedar Falls Schools saw some improvement from last year’s ISASP results. The number of grades with proficiency below 80% was four in English language arts and six in math, according to a previous Courier story. The story didn’t detail that information for science.

Zeigler noted, though, that there have been a number of changes in the assessments making a total comparison to last year difficult in some ways. In comparisons to this year’s statewide data, she said the district had similarities in increasing and decreasing proficiency.

According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Education, students are mostly testing at pre-pandemic levels of learning, however, 11th-graders have declined the most since last year in English. Results show signs of recovery and progress with the majority of grades improving from the previous year.

“The one red flag this year was fifth-grade math was lower,” Zeigler noted, of the Cedar Falls Schools. The 406 students tested across the district were 67.5% proficient – the lowest rate in any subject at any grade. District 10th-graders had the highest proficency rate at 82%.

In English language arts, proficiency levels ranged from 77.8% for fifth-graders to 87.6% for fourth graders. In science, proficiency rates were 70.8% for fifth-graders, 74.8% for eighth-graders and 83.2% for 10th-graders.

Waterloo Community Schools didn’t respond to a request last week for comment on results from the assessments.

The district’s percent proficient in English language arts ranged from 52.7% in third grade to 67.8% in 10th grade. In math, percentages ranged from 39.7% in ninth grade to 62.9% in third grade, with all other grades showing a percent proficient in the 50s or 60s. For science, it was 49% in fifth grade, 51.6% in eighth grade and 54.1% in 10th grade.

In Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools, the percent proficient in English language arts ranged from 72.1 for third-graders to 85.7 for sixth-graders. For math, the range went from 76.3 for 10th-graders to 87.1 for third-graders. In science, proficiency was 75.3% in fifth grade, 77.6% in eighth grade and 79.7% in 10th grade.

More details on the three districts’ results and any other school district can be found online at educateiowa.gov/data-reporting/education-statistics-pk-12 by clicking on “Student Performance” and “2021-22” under “Proficiency by District.”

Iowa results

State-level results from the 2021-22 ISASP demonstrate proficiency gains in many grades with English language arts performance mainly returning to pre-pandemic levels in third through eighth grades. Eleventh-grade results declined the most from last year, dropping four percentage points.

Math results increased in third through seventh grades. However, eighth- and 10th-graders experienced a one-percentage point decrease, while ninth-graders had a two-percentage point decrease in students scoring proficient when compared to last year. Eleventh-grade results declined five percentage points.

Science exceeded pre-pandemic levels in all three grades assessed.

Following is breakdown of the percent proficient statewide in selected grades by subject:

Math – 72%, third grade; 66.5%, eighth grade; and 60.2%, 11th grade.

English language arts – 65.1%, third grade; 75.2%, eighth grade; and 69.9%, 11th grade.

Science – 60.1%, fifth grade; 66.6% eighth grade; and 64.2% 10th grade.

“This data reflects Iowa educators’ commitment to addressing the individual needs of their students and how the use of evidence-based supports can help students grow and flourish,” Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said in a news release.

“We are moving in the right direction in many areas, but there still is work to be done,” she said. “This crucial data will help schools with their improvement planning, target relief funds to address high-need areas and recapture the growth Iowa students experienced prior to the pandemic.”