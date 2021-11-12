Standardized test scores helping Cedar Falls Schools work with struggling students

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools’ educators are using data from last spring’s standardized tests as they work to boost student achievement.

Pam Zeigler, associate superintendent for instruction and learning, told the Board of Education this week that a district-wide goal was developed based on the results of that testing. The test, called the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress, has established scores at each grade level to indicate if students are not yet proficient, proficient or advanced.

“By May 2022, we want 80% of the third- through 11th-grade students to be proficient in English language arts and math as measured by the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress,” she said. Students are tested in reading, language, writing and math at each of those grades. They are also receive science testing in grades five, eight and 10.

First given in 2019, the ISASP replaced the Iowa Assessments. Because no testing was done during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last spring was only the second time they were used.

“This test is more aligned with the Iowa Core standards,” Zeigler explained. “In the past, the Iowa Assessments were all multiple choice. This test has essay and constructed response questions.”

Last spring, more than 20% of students in four grades were not proficient in English language arts on the ISASP. That was most notable for third grade, where 33% of students fell into the category. It was an increase from 22% two years earlier when another group of students were in third grade.

Zeigler said the grade level was a concern across the state, with 50% of students not yet proficient. Cedar Falls seventh-graders, with 28% not proficient, also saw a big jump up in that rate from two years before. The other two grade levels were fifth, with 22%, and 11th, with 25%, not yet proficient.

In math, students at six grade levels were not proficient at a rate of more than 20%. Fifth-graders were at 33%, an increase from 21%, while 11th grade was at 29%, fourth at 26%, seventh at 23%, and ninth and 10th both at 21%.

While the district still has strides to make in reaching 80% proficiency or advanced proficiency, its scores last spring “were consistently higher than the state averages,” Zeigler noted.

She said that Cedar Falls Schools’ professional learning community process is being used to address proficiency concerns with students, whose individual progress is watched from year to year.

“Having the late starts and the early dismissals where our teachers can collaborate and look at the needs of the students and what standards they are not meeting, that’s been really helpful,” said Zeigler. Students are given common formative assessments that teachers use to determine which skills “that our students are not proficient at and how can we work together to enhance those skills.”

Struggling students are then supported in a number of ways, with intervention times at the elementaries and Tiger Time and Power School at the junior highs and high school. Reading teachers work with elementary students and, at the secondary schools, at-risk coordinators “help make sure students aren’t slipping through the cracks,” she said.

In addition, to combat drops in reading scores at several buildings last year, after-school tutoring and summer school programming was added. This year, three general education interventionists were hired, two for elementary schools and one for secondary schools. A behavior support specialist was also hired.

Zeigler said the district is “just doing everything that we can to try and meet the needs of our kids so we’re not leaving them behind just because we were in a pandemic.”

