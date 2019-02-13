SALIX -- A stalled school bus was struck by a train Wednesday morning near Salix.
According to a press release from the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 7:32 a.m. Wednesday, a Westwood Community School District bus stalled on train tracks at 275th Street, and was struck by a Union Pacific train.
The driver of the bus and one occupant got out of the bus before it was struck by the southbound train. The bus was hit near the rear end and spun around. No injuries were reported in the crash.
No cause of the crash was given in the press release. The Iowa State Patrol is conducting an investigation into the collision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.