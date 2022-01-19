Staffing issues cause challenges as Waterloo Schools tackles student proficiency concerns

WATERLOO — With proficiency levels at a little more than 50% in core subjects across Waterloo Community Schools, officials are relying on teacher training they can provide to boost student achievement.

"We are working on that," Stephanie Mohorne, associate superintendent for instruction and learning, told members of the district's School Improvement Advisory Committee on Tuesday.

However, like just about everything else, COVID-19 is affecting the ability of the district to deliver that professional development in a timely manner. Staffing shortages related to the pandemic make it more difficult to provide teacher training during the work day because there's a good chance no one is available to cover classes for them.

In addition, said Mohorne, the district currently must balance training sessions focused on helping students to achieve at a higher level with others that teach staff how to use new elementary math and middle school literacy curriculum.

"We're really trying to find all that time so that everybody can get all that professional development they need," she said. Waterloo Schools will provide a summer professional learning academy for teachers if they haven't had time to get some trainings during the school year. Staff who sign up will be paid to attend.

The committee – which includes district staff, administrators and parents representing all schools – reviewed the spring 2021 results from the state's standardized test given to students in grades three through 11.

Proficiency data on the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress was shared during the virtual meeting for grade spans in elementary (third through fifth), middle school (sixth through eighth) and high school (ninth through 11th).

In reading, 52.78% of elementary students achieved proficiency or advanced proficiency. Percentages totaled 52.17 at the middle schools and 57.55 at the high schools.

Math testing showed 52.69% of elementary students were proficient along with 57.24% of middle school students and 49.7% of high school students.

The state only requires that three grades – one at each level – be tested in science on the ISASP. Those results show proficiency lagging compared to the grade spans in other subjects. Proficiency levels were 38.7% for fifth graders, 47.7% for eighth graders and 52.8% for 10th graders.

"I would tell you our elementary science hasn't been our strongest science (performance)," said Mohorne. The district's STEM coordinator has helped elementary teachers work on science lessons to address those shortcomings. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Testing took place in April for the first time since 2019, the inaugural year the ISASP was administered. It replaced the state's previous standardized test, the Iowa Assessments. No schools across the state tested in 2020 because they didn't meet in person that spring.

Mohorne provided comparisons to the 2019 testing with the caveat that those changes are best understood when consecutive years are included. The district would also usually follow each student's progress on the tests from one year to the next. Individual students' outcomes are used to help determine their future learning needs.

She talked about the changes in literacy, or reading, results between the two years.

"We went up a bit in literacy for elementary," Mohorne noted, and saw a drop at the middle and high school levels. Proficiency grew 1.55 percentage points for grades three to five. It declined 4.3 and 1.5 percentage points at the middle and high schools, respectively.

"Is it comparing apples to apples? Not really," she said. Although students took the same test, the results represent distinct groups of students separated by two years.

Mohorne also told the committee about a $3 million three-year state grant received by the district, which was announced in June.

"What we are doing is really focusing on the achievement gap," she said. The emphasis is in literacy and math among young students, particularly those who are ethnic or racial minorities. District representatives recently had their first meeting with the Iowa Department of Education and national math and literacy experts.

Superintendent Jane Lindaman said Waterloo Schools could have used the money to either implement its own plan or one developed by the state.

"We chose the latter," she explained, since the state was tapping experts who had figured out how to close achievement gaps across the country.

"We're really hoping to start the professional development this spring," Mohorne added. But with constraints related to staffing shortages "there's probably going to be more work over the summer."

