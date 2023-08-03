WATERLOO – Waterloo Schools announced Stacey Snyder, an expanded learning program teacher at Orange Elementary and Central Middle School, has been award the K-8 Conservation Teacher of the Year in 2023 by the Iowa Conservation Education Coalition and the Iowa Soil Conservation Awards Program.

Snyder’s commitment to creating awareness of soil conservation and water quality in her classroom has earned this recognition. Her dedication to teaching students about environmental stewardship and conservation has had an impact on students and the community as a whole.

Each year, the ICEC and the Iowa Soil Conservation Awards Program present two awards to outstanding teachers who have shown exceptional dedication to promoting soil conservation and water quality education.

Snyder’s current participation in the Buffalo National Landmarks program for educators in Yellowstone National Park showcases her commitment to professional development and her willingness to go above and beyond to enhance her teaching practices.

