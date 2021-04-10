St. Patrick School has found ways to continue with service learning despite COVID-19

CEDAR FALLS — First- and second-graders at St. Patrick Catholic School have been using pencil and paper to connect with residents of the Western Home Communities in recent months.

“We’re doing letters to the Western Home,” said second-grader Liam Salyer. “We’re doing it because they’re stuck up there and they don’t get a lot of mail. And, I like doing it.”

It’s one of the service learning projects that classes at the school have been doing this spring. The pen pal letters are a particularly good fit during a year when COVID-19 concerns have placed some limits on what students might otherwise plan for their projects. In addition, it reaches elderly people who have been among the most isolated since the pandemic began.

The school hasn’t let COVID-19 get in the way of continuing its service learning initiative.

“It has impacted us, but it hasn’t stopped us,” said Principal Lynette Hackett. Typically, as classes develop a plan for voluntary service, students go out into the community and guest speakers are brought into the classroom. Not much of that happened this year.

Jean Seeland, youth program coordinator for the Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley, said that has been true of other schools doing service, as well.