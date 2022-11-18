St. Joseph's Preschool hopes to expand, serve younger children

RAYMOND — A local preschool is looking at expanding to fill the growing need for day care slots.

St. Joseph’s Preschool, which is part of Bosco Catholic Schools, currently houses 3- and 4-year-olds but wants to become a full-fledged day care that has room for younger children, starting with babies.

“Everybody’s looking for new day care opportunities,” said Chris Kangas, the school system’s development director. “We know that there’s a need and we want to address that.”

Kangas said Tera Weber was hired to help transition and “cross all the t’s and dot all the i’s to do it right.” Weber previously worked for the University of Northern Iowa Child Development Center for 19 years, where she was the interim coordinator for two years.

Weber said the preschool would like to eventually expand and offer more classrooms. One for newborns, one for toddlers and one for two-year-olds.

“My priority right now is to make sure that the two classrooms we have here have the necessary items they need to be successful,” she said.

She said St. Joseph’s has applied for multiple grants that allowed it to purchase current classroom materials. It also debuted a new playground earlier this week.

Although the preschool is in its “pre-planning phase,” according to Kangas, the dream would be to add a new gym, lunchroom, three classrooms, a kitchen and storage.

Weber said the current space would also need revitalization in its flooring, paint, plumbing and electricity.

“When we get to the point where we make a determination of exactly what we need in terms of a physical outlay, then we’re going to do a capital campaign to raise those funds. But we’re not at that stage right now,” Kangas said. “We’re still figuring out what we need and what we can adapt and change with our current structure.”