St. Edward Elementary receives Leader in Me Lighthouse School status

WATERLOO — St. Edward Elementary School has been recognized as a Leader in Me Lighthouse School.

This milestone designation is awarded to schools that demonstrate discerning results in the areas of leadership, culture and academics. As a Catholic school, Saint Edward Elementary has also layered faith into all of these areas of the Leader in Me framework.

Of the 5,000 Leader in Me schools in 55 countries, only 12% have received the distinction of Lighthouse School. St. Edward Elementary is the sixth Leader Valley School to receive this prestigious honor. Leader Valley is the Leader in Me organization of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area.

St. Edward became a Leader in Me School on May 10, 2013. Over the past eight years, a news release said, students, staff, and families have put forth rigorous effort to demonstrate growth and results in their work to develop highly effective practices in the core areas of leadership, culture, and academics.

In August 2019, three Cedar Valley Catholic Schools elementaries consolidated into one at the St. Edward Elementary site. This restructuring brought three school cultures together, creating a new opportunity for the staff and students as they continued to develop and implement the Leader in Me program.

On March 1, an on-site assessment was conducted by the Franklin Covey Foundation team using an 18 rubric evaluation that led to the Lighthouse designation.

