ST. ANSGAR — The St. Ansgar Community School District and Northwood-Kensett Community School District, citing cost savings and fiscal concerns, are considering sharing superintendents.
According to St. Ansgar Superintendent Jody Gray, the past few years have made “tightening the belt” more of a priority and one way to move back another notch is to look at the “possibility of sharing a superintendent.”
St. Ansgar sent a letter to Northwood-Kensett regarding interest in sharing a superintendent.
Michael Crozier, superintendent at Northwood-Kensett, has said his board is interested in talking about an agreement.
Crozier recognizes such a deal would mean “cost savings for both districts” but acknowledges there’s “no timetable at this point.”
Gray concurs, “Nothing has occurred. Board members just had conversations with the other schools within the past two weeks.”
It’s not clear which superintendent would be shared, but there’s an understanding the school “borrowing” a superintendent would get billed for the percentage of the benefits.
Both administrators said the districts will adjust.
“People have to get used to (superintendent only being in building) half of the time,” Gray said. “It is a change from what they’re used to. People just have to adapt.”
St. Ansgar also contacted Central Springs.
However, Central Springs Superintendent Steve Ward said his district is “not interested in proceeding with that at this point.”
Ward said he’s not dismissing anything in the future, but Central Springs is “building a performing arts center here” and that impending construction will be “more than plenty to oversee.”
