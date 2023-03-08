WATERLOO -- Spring Break for all Waterloo Schools is Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17. Schools will be closed during this period. Offices at the Education Service Center and some school offices will be open during Spring Break.
Photos: Waterloo West Girls' State Basketball vs. Ankeny Centennial
Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial state basketball
Waterloo West's Sahara Williams (32) shoots over Centennial's Kennedy White (24) and Jaeden Pratt (4) during Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial Class 5A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa Girls High School State Basketball Tournament played Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial state basketball
Waterloo West's Halli Poock (14) reacts in the closing moments of the team's 59-51 loss to Ankeny Centennial in Class 5A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa Girls High School State Basketball Tournament played Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial state basketball
Waterloo West's Niya McGee (20) shoots over Centennial's Makenna Clark (11) during Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial Class 5A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa Girls High School State Basketball Tournament played Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial state basketball
Waterloo West's Halli Poock (14)shoots under pressure from Centennial's Averi Porter (10) during Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial Class 5A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa Girls High School State Basketball Tournament played Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial state basketball
Waterloo West's Sahara Williams (32) knocks the ball away from Centennial's Averi Porter (10) during Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial Class 5A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa Girls High School State Basketball Tournament played Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial state basketball
Waterloo West's Halli Poock (14) moved down court around Centennial's Makenna Clark (11) during Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial Class 5A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa Girls High School State Basketball Tournament played Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial state basketball
Waterloo West's Sierra Moore (40) reaches for a rebound with Centennial's Mya Crawford (5) and Kennedy White (24) during Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial Class 5A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa Girls High School State Basketball Tournament played Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial state basketball
Waterloo West's Sahara Williams (32) looks to shoot around Centennial's Jaeden Pratt (4) during Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial Class 5A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa Girls High School State Basketball Tournament played Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial state basketball
Waterloo West's Charlotte Gettman (24) fouls Centennial's Mya Crawford (5) during Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial Class 5A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa Girls High School State Basketball Tournament played Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial state basketball
Waterloo West head coach Anthony Pappas gestures to his squad during Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial Class 5A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa Girls High School State Basketball Tournament played Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial state basketball
Waterloo West's Halli Poock (14) puts up a shot during Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial Class 5A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa Girls High School State Basketball Tournament played Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial state basketball
Waterloo West's Sahara Williams (32) looks to shoot as Centennial's Jaeden Pratt (4) defends during Waterloo West vs. Ankeny Centennial Class 5A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa Girls High School State Basketball Tournament played Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
