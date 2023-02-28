WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley SportsPlex announced that along with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa and the Waterloo Leisure Services Commission they are now accepting applications for the Margaret Short Memorial Scholarship up to the amount of $1,000.

The scholarship is available to residents of Black Hawk County that graduated from a high school in the county who are full-time students that are at least in the second year enrolled in the Fall of 2023 in accredited institutions of higher education with a declared major in leisure services or related fields.

A panel of leisure services professionals will select the winner based on submitted materials.

Students can pick up applications at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex.

Eligible students must complete the scholarship application form and return it to Courtney Jackson no later than 5 p.m. on April 10. All applications require a letter of recommendation by a professional member of the leisure services department, or related field, of the applicant's school.

Photos: Aplington-Parkersburg boys basketball vs. Monticello in substate final, Feb. 25 BBBall AP vs. Monticello 1 BBBall AP vs. Monticello 2 BBBall AP vs. Monticello 3 BBBall AP vs. Monticello 4 BBBall AP vs. Monticello 5 BBBall AP vs. Monticello 6 BBBall AP vs. Monticello 7 BBBall AP vs. Monticello 8