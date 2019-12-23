CEDAR FALLS – The Board of Education has set a special election date for a 1% sales tax revenue purpose statement.
Officially known as Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, the penny sales tax has been a boon for Cedar Falls Community Schools, with much of the proceeds put into remodeling and rebuilding them.
A bill signed into law this year extended the tax for schools 20 more years, which will allow the district to draw on the funds for construction of new high school. It will provide nearly $43 million in revenues for the construction project estimated at $112.81 million. The remaining $69.9 million expense would be covered through a bond issue repaid by boosting property taxes.
All Iowa school districts are required to have a public vote that authorizes expenditures from the revenue received from the SAVE tax. A simple majority, or 50% of the voters plus one, is required. The voter approval would cover money received from 2029 to 2051.
“We will receive those funds and we will spend those funds in the manner outlined by Iowa code that is very specified by the Iowa Legislature,” said Superintendent Andy Pattee. “It’s kind of a redundant step.”
At the Dec. 9 board meeting, Pattee noted the Legislature does not pay for the election that is required by every Iowa school district.
“It would be great if our legislative people who are on that committee would talk to our legislators about things like this that really are honestly a waste of our money and our tax dollars,” said board member Jenny Leeper. “This is just being done for the sake of being done it seems.”
