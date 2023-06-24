BROOKINGS, S.D. — More than 3,000 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the spring 2023 semester at South Dakota State University by being named to the dean's list.
To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
Overall, 3,043 students from 37 states and 20 foreign nations are on the list. More than 1,300 students received a 4.0 GPA, and those are indicated with an asterisk.
The list includes the following Northeast Iowa students:
- Emma Bachelder of Decorah
- Carl Barkema of Alexander
- MacKenzie Christopher* of Hudson
- Zachary Crain of Ackley
- Emma Hansel of Waverly
- Justin Heyer* of Charles City
- Dallas Horne of Tama
- Micah Hunter* of Riceville
- Daniel Kimball of Buckingham
- Caroline Reyner of Independence
- Bailey Roybal* of Waverly
- Taylor Stahl* of Grundy Center
- John Steffen* of Waverly
- Jacob Stokes* of Rockford
