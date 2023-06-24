BROOKINGS, S.D. — More than 3,000 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the spring 2023 semester at South Dakota State University by being named to the dean's list.

To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

Overall, 3,043 students from 37 states and 20 foreign nations are on the list. More than 1,300 students received a 4.0 GPA, and those are indicated with an asterisk.

The list includes the following Northeast Iowa students:

Emma Bachelder of Decorah

Carl Barkema of Alexander

MacKenzie Christopher* of Hudson

Zachary Crain of Ackley

Emma Hansel of Waverly

Justin Heyer* of Charles City

Dallas Horne of Tama

Micah Hunter* of Riceville

Daniel Kimball of Buckingham

Caroline Reyner of Independence

Bailey Roybal* of Waverly

Taylor Stahl* of Grundy Center

John Steffen* of Waverly

Jacob Stokes* of Rockford

