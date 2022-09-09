Some Central Rivers special school workers seeing wage increases

CEDAR FALLS — Wages are increasing for some people working at Central Rivers Area Education Agency special schools.

The board of directors approved raises for educational assistants and substitutes at River Hills School in Cedar Falls as well as the AEA’s shelters and detention centers.

These include the Four Oaks Shelter in Independence, Woodhaven Youth Shelter in Waverly, the North Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Waterloo, the Francis Lauer Shelter Classrooms in Mason City and the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora.

Michael Kalvig, the AEA’s chief financial officer, said the hourly minimum wage is now $17 for educational assistants and $19 for substitute teachers – or $142.50 a day.

“The work they do is very important and very difficult,” Kalvig said. “We thought we were doing a good job, but COVID changed the market because you could leave for a less taxing job that paid more. This facilitated the need to do that.”

The AEA raised the wages last school year as well. In 2021-22, educational assistants made $14.50, while substitutes made $18.

Educational assistants will also operate on a three-level scale. Those employed by the agency from five to nine years will receive an additional 50 cents an hour and those working 10-plus years will receive an additional $1.

If they have an associate’s degree or paraeducator certification, they will get an extra 25 cents per hour. Those with a bachelor’s degree or an advanced paraeducator certification will receive an extra 50 cents.

Beth Strike, director of communications for the agency, said River Hills is fully staffed but would like to hire 18 more educational assistants to provide experiences to more students.

Kalvig added that there were nine mid-year retirements last school year. This leaves each classroom with one educational assistant, which has led to delayed intake of students due to staffing ratios.

Educational assistants often deal with problems like toilet issues, biting, hitting and kicking.