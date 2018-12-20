FAIRBANK — As expected, the sole candidate for a vacancy on the Wapsie Valley Community Schools Board of Education has been elected to the position.
Jeannie Wolfe received 44 votes in Tuesday’s special election, two of which were absentee ballots, according to unofficial results from the Bremer County auditor’s office. No write-in votes were cast.
She was elected to the board’s Director District 5 seat. That position represents nearly all of the portion of Fairbank within Buchanan County and the surrounding area largely south and west of the city limits.
Mike Harter, Wapsie Valley’s interim superintendent and the mayor of Fairbank, formerly served in the seat. He was named interim superintendent after the board in October ended a sharing agreement with Dunkerton Community Schools that brought Superintendent Jim Stanton to the district part time.
An official with the auditor’s office said there are 513 registered voters in the director district. The number of ballots cast represents an 8.6 percent turnout.
