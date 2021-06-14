Sloane Wallace to be demolished, Waterloo Schools will seek to memorialize stadium

WATERLOO — After 99 years, Sloane Wallace Stadium's time is finished.
The field at 1115 W. Fifth St. that hosted high school football games for decades and in recent years has been available for community sporting events will now provide space for young children to run and play.
The Board of Education Monday approved seeking bids to demolish the aging Waterloo Community Schools' facility, which will be replaced with a playground and other uses for the adjacent Irving Elementary School and the surrounding community. The project has an estimated price tag of $140,000 and is expected to be completed in August.
"I remember Reggie Roby kicking field goals, he boomed it into the neighborhood," said board member Sue Flynn, referring to the East High and Iowa Hawkeye football player who had a 16-year NFL career in the 1980s and '90s. During Roby's time as a student, Sloane Wallace anchored the West High School property and was the site of West and East high school's Friday night games.
However, it was replaced in 1994 by Waterloo Memorial Stadium on Katoski Drive and became a secondary athletic facility for the district. Since artificial field turf was installed at Memorial Stadium in 2018, uses at the old stadium have dwindled. Irving opened up next to Sloane Wallace in 2003.
"It deserves to be beautified and be used for a different purpose," said Flynn, of the deteriorating stadium space.
"I know it's a lot of history, and I don't want to say that history isn't important," said board member Jesse Knight, but he noted the existing school needs the property more.
Irving Principal Zach Zimmerman, during a public hearing, made a case for the school's need of the property. He noted that there are "not enough resources" in the Irving neighborhood. He suggested creating a "large recreation area" there, a safe space with everything from a baseball diamond to a community garden.
Real estate agent and Waterloo Schools' graduate Fred Miehe, who now lives in Cedar Falls, said the proposed demolition "kind of caught me off-guard."
"I don't disagree that maybe that's going to be the path of progress," he admitted. "What I'd like to focus on in that stadium is all the good that happened in that place. That stadium really represents the best of Waterloo, Iowa."
He asked for a year-long pause to study the site as he recalled the football players who honed their skills on the field and all the great contests between East and West. "There's a story to be told there," said Miehe.
Charles Pearson spoke in favor of restoration and revitalization. "Sloane Wallace was like a pillar to a lot of things that happened on the west side and the east side of Waterloo," he said.
Board member Lyle Schmitt favored demolition, but spoke of finding ways to ensure the history will be remembered.
"I think the idea of memorializing as much as we can is ideal," he said. He suggested a walking track on the property with interactive interpretive panels that could tell the history.
Schmitt also proposed the district determine what should be maintained, salvaged or repurposed at the stadium. "I don't think it affects the demolition itself," he said of any preservation efforts.
Jane Lindaman expects a "well-rounded" committee to be formed to look at the possibilities and "make sure we honor all that Sloane Wallace has been to this community." While playground uses are certain at the site, "because of the historical significance there really is a desire to do something a little different," she said.