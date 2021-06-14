Sloane Wallace to be demolished, Waterloo Schools will seek to memorialize stadium

"I know it's a lot of history, and I don't want to say that history isn't important," said board member Jesse Knight, but he noted the existing school needs the property more.

Irving Principal Zach Zimmerman, during a public hearing, made a case for the school's need of the property. He noted that there are "not enough resources" in the Irving neighborhood. He suggested creating a "large recreation area" there, a safe space with everything from a baseball diamond to a community garden.

Real estate agent and Waterloo Schools' graduate Fred Miehe, who now lives in Cedar Falls, said the proposed demolition "kind of caught me off-guard."

"I don't disagree that maybe that's going to be the path of progress," he admitted. "What I'd like to focus on in that stadium is all the good that happened in that place. That stadium really represents the best of Waterloo, Iowa."

He asked for a year-long pause to study the site as he recalled the football players who honed their skills on the field and all the great contests between East and West. "There's a story to be told there," said Miehe.

Charles Pearson spoke in favor of restoration and revitalization. "Sloane Wallace was like a pillar to a lot of things that happened on the west side and the east side of Waterloo," he said.