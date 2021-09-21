Six Cedar Valley students among 2022 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

EVANSTON, ILL. — The National Merit Scholarship Corp. recently announced that six Cedar Valley students are semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

They include Connor Degroote, Eli Flikkema, Harrison Redfern and Alexandra Somodi of Cedar Falls High School; Ryan McFadden of Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville; and Gabriel Jesse of Union High School in La Porte City.

These high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships offered next spring.

About 95 percent of the 16,000 semiﬁnalists are expected to attain finalist standing. Approximately half of the finalists, or about 7,500, will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

Scholarships are underwritten by the not-for-profit with its own funds and by approximately 400 business organizations and higher education institutions.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0