Since diversity plan ban, two districts getting largest requests to enroll from Waterloo students

The two largest recipients of students are each at a different place in the process of potentially accepting those requests for open enrollment into their districts.

"We have received some of those requests," said Andy Pattee, superintendent of Cedar Falls Community Schools, but no action has been taken. "What we'll do is we'll review those collectively in the next few weeks." At this point, district officials "just haven't had a chance to go through those."

He noted that administrators look at factors like overall and grade level capacity, typical enrollment growth in grade levels, and program needs. Community and subdivision growth is tracked "extremely carefully" to ensure space will be available for any students coming in from outside of the district.

Hudson Superintendent Tony Voss told The Courier on Thursday that "as of today, I think we've had 15 or 16" students open enroll from Waterloo Schools since the diversity plan was banned. At the Hudson Board of Education meeting May 19, there were "a dozen on the list" that were approved for open enrollment in Hudson.

Voss said he breached the topic with the board of eventually capping open enrollments for the year if the district continues to receive requests.