The Los Angeles Dodgers, over the decades, have endured fans' diatribes along with their cheers. This week, perhaps for the first time, they were accused of blasphemy. Three prominent Catholic leaders — including the archbishops of New York and Los Angeles — said the team should have stuck by its short-lived decision to exclude a satirical LBGTQ+ group from this year's Pride Night because it features men dressed flamboyantly as nuns. Under fire from LGBTQ+ activists, the team re-invited the group, called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. They're going to be honored for their charity work. The archbishops said it was blasphemy to honor a group which — in their view — mocks Catholic nuns in a vulgar way.