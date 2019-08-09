INDIANOLA (AP) — The president of a private college in southern Iowa intends to leave his post.
Simpson College President Jay Simmons says he'll continue his duties until his successor is selected.
Simmons says he believes it's time for new leadership as he enters his seventh year as president of the United Methodist Church-affiliated school. It is situated in Indianola.
Simpson has been struggling financially, cutting 23 positions last year.
