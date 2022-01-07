'Significant bus issues' caused school to be cancelled for most Waterloo elementaries Friday

WATERLOO — Friday’s cancellation of classes at all but one elementary building was an emergency resulting from what Waterloo Community Schools called “significant bus issues” due to the extreme cold.

The decision was made just over an hour before classes were set to begin on a two-hour late schedule.

“We understand and apologize that the timing of this decision created complications for families, however, all factors considered, this was the decision that could best get students into shelter – or keep them sheltered – quickly and safely,” the district said in a statement released later in the morning.

“This is not the way we would have ever wanted this morning to go,” Superintendent Jane Lindaman added in the statement. “With the exception of a few other situations during my tenure as superintendent, this was the most concerning situation we have been in. I made a decision that was the best possible decision to try to get kids to shelter.”

The district laid out a timeline to further explain what happened.

The buses began picking up students for the middle and high schools as well as Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence students around 8:50 and 9 a.m. But the diesel fuel started to gel in some buses as middle school students were being transported. According to information from the district that included 10 buses.

“Out of 66 routes, most were working fine, but some became inoperable,” the statement said. “At the bus garage and the district office, we immediately started finding other buses to support the route (i.e. Cedar Falls Schools, city transit, and every other bus in town). We also sent administrators out immediately to start driving the routes with all available vans to help ensure students who were perhaps already at bus stops could quickly access shelter.”

Within minutes, though, the emergency nature of the situation became evident as diesel fuel in more buses started to gel.

“Most kids had arrived at school for middle, high and Cunningham so we did not want to send them back home (compounding the growing bus issue), but others were still waiting for a bus and we needed to focus on their safety,” the statement continues.

“Cunningham Elementary has an earlier start time than the rest of the elementary schools. Because of this, the majority of Cunningham students were either already in school or en route. School was the safest place for those students and so we needed to focus on the one Cunningham bus route that was impacted.”

The decision was made at 9:30 a.m.to cancel school for the rest of the elementary buildings.

District officials said that allowed them to have all buses available so middle and high school and Cunningham students could get to their buildings. In addition, the district was able to “immediately mitigate the growing concerns” about getting elementary students to school, the statement said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.