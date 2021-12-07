Showcase celebrates 10 years of University of Northern Iowa's digital studies program

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s interactive digital studies program is celebrating after a decade of preparing students for innovative and emerging career fields.

The program’s faculty and students will exhibit project work in a showcase that will take over Rod Library’s entire main floor. Visitors can experience deep fakes, Oculus Quest (Metaverse) demos, photo exhibits, geolocation projects, digital archive projects, visual history timelines and more from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. There will be a short presentation at 4:30 p.m.

Program founders started IDS after hearing from businesses about the need to develop talent with digital know-how and from students interested in multiple career paths that would use those skills. Professor Bettina Fabos, who helped start the program, said it has been growing since launching in the 2012-13 academic year.

“Within five years, we had busted out all of our initial notions of how big it was going to get,” she said, noting it has the capacity for continued growth. Currently there are about 100 students with an interactive digital studies major and another 30 with a minor. The program helps students explore careers they sometimes don’t even know exist.

“In some ways, our program is a leader in thinking differently about curriculum and how we can be a little more nimble and give students lots of options,” said Fabos.

The curriculum was designed with course sequences called “bundles,” each with five courses that draw upon the most innovative digital classes across UNI. Students take a set of foundation courses in the department of communication and media. Then they select any two bundles to create the rest of their major.

“The bundles are all over campus, so it’s very interdisciplinary,” said Fabos. They include digital advertising (which has become the most popular one), digital visualization, digital music, digital computation, web development, digital imaging, digital writing, digital history and digital video. Students can also take just one bundle for a minor in IDS and combine that with another major.

“It’s really popular among students because they love to choose their emphases,” she said.

Junior Jacob Chaplin put together the digital advertising and digital visualization bundles to create a program focused on digital marketing.

“Being a major in interactive digital studies is unlike any other academic experience you will find on campus,” he said in a news release. “You are able to tailor your experience using the bundles, which allows you to get the most out of your major at UNI. It’s the best choice I have made while at UNI.”

Senior Darnell Eveleth combined the music and web development bundles to create a program focused on user experience and music production.

“I really like the IDS program because I’m able to learn about coding and Photoshop at the same time. You get to really learn the whole process of putting technology together from square one all the way to the top level project development,” he said in the release.

Alumnus Sophia Marvets is director of the Sumner Public Library, demonstrating the program’s versatility. “I didn’t end up where I thought I would when I chose my major and graduated,” she said in the release. “But I honestly use my IDS knowledge every day at the library and am working my dream job.”

The next area for a proposed new bundle is digital mapping, which involves geographic information systems, drone imaging, and web mapping.

“This opens up new digital careers for students interested in cartography, being GIS analysts, drone operators for mapping and communication, and data visualization specialists,” said Fabos. A digital gaming bundle is also on the horizon, which would make UNI the first of the three regent universities to offer a gaming emphasis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.