Sexual abuse prevention program to expand in area schools

WATERLOO – Family & Children’s Council is enhancing and expanding its child sexual abuse prevention programming in the Cedar Valley.

The “:10 Drama Troupe” will consist of youth performers who will act out vignettes that address child abuse and neglect in our community. Many of the performers have experienced trauma in their own lives and this is an opportunity for their voices to finally be heard.

The 10 seconds refers to the current statistic that every 10 seconds, a child is abused or neglected.

“The need is dire in our community to enhance our current sexual abuse prevention programming in the schools. Child abuse is the biggest public health threat and we need to do more to keep our kids happy, healthy and safe,” said Amanda Goodman, executive director of FCC.

Courier 20 Under 40 Award recipient J’Kalein Madison is the new youth programming coordinator at FCC and will lead the drama troupe. They will present to schools, churches, businesses and other organizations in order to relay the message that child abuse is happening every day in our community.

For more information about Family & Children’s Council of BHC, go to https://familyandchildrenscouncil.org.