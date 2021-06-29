 Skip to main content
Seven students graduate from Job Foundation program
Seven students graduate from Job Foundation program

WATERLOO — Seven East High School students have graduated from the Job Foundation’s financial education and mentoring program.

They include LeTonieo Davis-Nester, Kaidajaha (Kai) Greer, Trinea Monroe, Tiffany Nieman, Marshay Polk, Jachise Porter and Develle (DJ) Rambus. All of them enrolled in the program in elementary school and have participated in more than 120 financial lessons, saving a combined $32,000 during that time.

The graduates earned money based on their program participation and school grades, attendance, and behavior. Throughout their involvement, approximately 60% of their program earnings were held in long-term savings accounts that now can be accessed.

In addition to the financial lessons, the students obtained their driver’s license, volunteered, applied for college and donated to charity — all requirements of the program.

For more information about the Job Foundation and program graduates, go online to thejobfoundation.org.

