Sessions planned on Waverly-Shell Rock Schools' facility needs
WAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools is hosting two virtual information sessions about facilities needs in the district.

The hour-long events will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. and Nov. 23 at noon on the Zoom videoconferencing platform. Sessions can be accessed online at https://zoom.us/s/96651237579 Thursday and https://zoom.us/s/99034764043 Nov. 23. Further details about how to participate are available at the Waverly-Shell Rock Schools Facebook page.

District officials recently conducted a community-wide survey seeking input on facilities needs and are continuing to seek input through the online sessions. Time will be allowed at the sessions for questions from the audience.

A letter on the Facebook page from Superintendent Ed Klamfoth details some of the concerns.

“In recent years, enrollment in grades K-4 increased by 21%, leading to an average class size of 20-26 at our earliest grade levels,” he wrote. “Our K-4 grades have exceeded their capacity by 20-30 seats per grade.”

He noted that facilities are also aging, including sections of the four elementary schools and the high school that are nearing 70 years old. They are getting to “the end of their usable lifespan if they do not receive significant investments.”

The district has set up a website at wsrfacilities.org that includes more details about facilities needs.

