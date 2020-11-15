Sessions planned on Waverly-Shell Rock Schools' facility needs

WAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools is hosting two virtual information sessions about facilities needs in the district.

The hour-long events will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. and Nov. 23 at noon on the Zoom videoconferencing platform. Sessions can be accessed online at https://zoom.us/s/96651237579 Thursday and https://zoom.us/s/99034764043 Nov. 23. Further details about how to participate are available at the Waverly-Shell Rock Schools Facebook page.

District officials recently conducted a community-wide survey seeking input on facilities needs and are continuing to seek input through the online sessions. Time will be allowed at the sessions for questions from the audience.

A letter on the Facebook page from Superintendent Ed Klamfoth details some of the concerns.

“In recent years, enrollment in grades K-4 increased by 21%, leading to an average class size of 20-26 at our earliest grade levels,” he wrote. “Our K-4 grades have exceeded their capacity by 20-30 seats per grade.”