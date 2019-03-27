WATERLOO — High school seniors at the Waterloo Career Center are committing to the next step in their futures.
About 75 students will sign letters of intent Thursday on the college they plan to attend or a work placement in their field of study.
“We’re acknowledging seniors who are committing to college or the workplace,” Amy Miehe, the center’s career coordinator, told the Waterloo Board of Education on Monday. In many cases, the decision “has to do with their experiences at the career center.”
The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. in room 234 on the second floor of the career center, which is located in the north end of Central Middle School, 1350 Katoski Drive. Culinary students from East and West high schools will prepare refreshments for guests immediately following the signing.
Participating students have all received college credit and certifications in their chosen field. Each one will share their college or career of choice as they sign the letter. Family members, college representatives and employers will be on hand for the event.
“What a unique way to highlight our students as they take the next step in their career journey,” said Miehe. “We all feel based on their experience at the WCC that they are well-prepared to compete in the real world both at the college level and in their chosen fields.”
Students spend part of their day at the center pursuing coursework and hands-on training in nine pathways: Advanced manufacturing, digital graphics, digital media, early childhood education, information technology networking or web and mobile, marketing, nursing/health careers, and sustainable construction and design.
The Waterloo Career Center opened in 2016 with 37 students taking courses in two career pathways. Today there are more than 270 students enrolled.
