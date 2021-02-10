Senate passes 2.2% K-12 school funding increase

DES MOINES — The Iowa Senate voted 32-17 Tuesday to approve a 2.2% increase in base funding for public schools next fiscal year along with extra money to fund transportation and other equity issues along with one-time money to deal with issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This bill is responsible, it’s sustainable, it’s reasonable and it is equitable,” said Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton. Just one Democrat voted in favor. In the House, majority Republicans have a slightly different version.
The current $3.381 billion general-fund appropriation to Iowa schools provides $7,048 per pupil in state aid to cover yearly instruction costs. According to the Legislative Services Agency, the Senate approach would boost spending by $170 per student to $7,218 in fiscal 2022.
“This is radical, extreme underfunding of our school districts,” said Sen. Eric Giddens, D-Cedar Falls. “Please vote no.”
House Republicans proposed a K-12 funding package with a 2.5% base funding increase that matched Gov. Kim Reynolds’ initial offer.
The House proposal, which awaits floor debate, would boost that per-pupil funding by $186 to $7,234 if approved.
Both bills would allocate additional money to some schools to offset the cost of in-person learning during the pandemic. The House GOP proposal would distribute $30 million based on how many days each district had students in the classroom between August and January.
The Senate plan would provide an extra $65 per student to every district, excluding Des Moines public schools, which for a time defied a state order for in-person instruction.
The two chambers must negotiate a compromise under a state law that sets a 30-day timeline for K-12 education funding to be decided as the first major budget decision of the session.
During Tuesday’s Senate debate, minority Democrats tried unsuccessfully to boost base funding by 3.75% for fiscal 2022, arguing the state could afford to spend more given a $305 million budget surplus and more than $700 million in emergency reserves.
Without more state funding, Democrats argued, property owners in 141 school districts with declining enrollment would be assessed about $28 million in higher levies under a budget guarantee that would fund any increases they receive via local property taxes.