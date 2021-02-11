Senate advances restrictions on abortion, cellphones while driving

People could still use voice-activated or hands-free equipment while driving.

“I think we know what’s going on here,” said Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa. “The civil libertarian part of me doesn’t like this bill. The grandfather in me likes this bill. I think we have to do it for the safety of Iowans.”

Emergency vehicles

Senators on the transportation panel also took up a wide-ranging bill that would legalize such things as firetrucks in parades and vehicles escorting funeral processions. Those uses apparently aren’t specifically covered under Iowa law.

Provisions of Senate File 72 also will protect peace officers from liability in vehicle pursuits, under reasonable circumstances, when a misdemeanor offense had been committed. The bill lowers the threshold from the current felony pursuit authorization.

Sen. Todd Taylor, D-Cedar Rapids, said the pursuit provisions “opens it up to a pretty wide variety of things that we now can engage in a pursuit of, and we’re expanding the list of types of vehicles and drivers that can be engaged in that pursuit. That’s a concern.”

“I don’t know that the whole world is broken and that this is the fix it that we need to do,” he said.