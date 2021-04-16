See who the 10 Gold Star teachers are for this year

WATERLOO – Ten Black Hawk County teachers have been named 2021 Gold Star Award winners.

The Gold Star Award for Outstanding Teaching is co-sponsored by the R.J. McElroy Trust and KWWL television. McElroy Trust received 500 nominations for 240 teachers in Black Hawk County this year.

“During such a challenging year, we recognize the critical role teachers play in a child's life. The nominations we received by the hundreds highlighted how teachers continue to go above and beyond. They are so much more than great instructors to their students. The Gold Star Award for Outstanding Teaching is our chance to pause and celebrate our inspiring teachers,” said Megan McKenzie, executive director of the R.J. McElroy Trust.

Teachers were nominated by students, parents, community members and colleagues.

These ten award winners represent the hundreds of teachers who rise above everyday standards to help students achieve their fullest potential. In addition to a $1,000 honorarium, the McElroy Trust will also award each Gold Star teacher $500 for use in his/her classroom.