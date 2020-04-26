See who the 10 Gold Star teachers are for this year

WATERLOO – Ten Black Hawk County teachers have been named 2020 Gold Star Award winners.
The Gold Star Award for Outstanding Teaching is co-sponsored by the R.J. McElroy Trust and KWWL television. McElroy Trust received 1,113 nominations for 500 teachers in the county this year.
Teachers were nominated by students, parents, community members and colleagues.
The 10 award winners represent the hundreds of teachers who rise above everyday standards to help students achieve their fullest potential. In addition to a $1,000 honorarium, the McElroy Trust will also award each Gold Star teacher $500 to improve his/her classroom.
The program honoring this year’s Gold Star Teachers will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 in the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus. This is the 32nd year of the event.
The winners are:
- Alexander Conyers, 9th-12th grade science, West High School.
- Ashley Hager, 2nd grade, Cunningham Elementary.
- Denise Aalderks, 5th grade, Aldrich Elementary.
- Gail Farber, English language development specialist, Waterloo Lincoln Elementary.
- Nicole Davis, 5th-12th grade band, Hudson Community Schools.
- Rebecca Keeling, 6th grade science and math, Bleesed Maria Assunta Palotta Middle School.
- Rebecca Lins, counselor, Peet Junior High.
- Ryan Christoffer, 4th grade, Highland Elementary.
- Ryan Lehmann, 2nd grade, Lowell Elementary.
- Sherry Parker, 2nd grade, Dysart-Geneseo Elementary.
DEATH NOTICE: LaDonna M. Bergmann
FREDERIKA — LaDonna M. Bergmann, 90, of Frederika, died Thursday, April 23, at home. Private family graveside services will be held at Alcock Cemetery, rural Frederika. Join the family on Tuesday, April 28, at 11 a.m. via Facebook Live on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Funeral Home’s Facebook Page. There will be a private family viewing at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli. Memorials to Alcock Cemetery or United Methodist Church in Frederika. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Online condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Carol J. Boudreaux Williams
(1929-2020)
Beloved wife and mother, Carol Boudreaux Williams passed away of natural causes, April 22, 2020. She was 91 years old.
Carol Jean Boudreaux was born February 10th, 1929 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Julie and Louis Boudreaux. At age 13, her family moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa where Carol and her sister Patty would spend their childhood. They spent much of their time golfing and swimming and developing lifelong friendships.
But they always looked forward to the family’s annual trip back to New Orleans to visit relatives and beloved Godparents, and enjoying great New Orleans restaurants.
Carol attended Carlton College in Northfield, Minnesota, ultimately transferring to the University of Iowa where she joined the Sorority Pi Beta Phi. She then met a Fraternity man, Herbert Williams, also from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
They were married in 1951, before Herb was drafted in the Korean War. The newlyweds moved to Missouri where he was deployed and Carol worked as a speech therapist.
They returned to Iowa and started their life in Waterloo, Iowa. Carol became very involved in the community, a member and past president of PEO chapter Z and the Junior League of Waterloo.
Herb and Carol had a large group of Waterloo friends and enjoyed decades of dinner parties, bridge club and Hawkeye games.
They were big boosters of the University of Iowa, sponsoring scholarships and rooting on the Hawks whenever possible.
But most important to her were her four children, Peter, Ellen, Ann and Michael. Carol volunteered at their schools, was involved in their scout troops, helped with homework, planned wonderful family vacations, and cooked homemade meals every day.
Carol and Herb retired to Bonita Bay in Florida, but home was always Waterloo.
They travelled extensively, treating their children to trips all over the world. Much of their summers were spent at their cabin on beautiful Ten Mile Lake in northern Minnesota.
Carol is preceded in death by her loving husband, Herb of 69 years, parents and sister.
She is survived by her four children, Peter (Jane) Williams, Ellen (Richard) Noyes, Ann (Kevin) Campion and Michael (Kate) Williams; ten grandchildren and one great- grandson.
The family requests no flowers or donations to be sent. In lieu, the family of Carol Boudreaux Williams will donate to the Waterloo Foundation in her name.
DEATH NOTICE: Chad M. Fitz
EVANSDALE — Chad Mitchell Fitz, 31, of Evansdale, died Monday, April 20, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City. A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date.
Sheri L. (Taylor) Huynh
(1961-2020)
WATERLOO — Sheri Lynn (Taylor) Huynh, 58, of Waterloo, died Saturday, April 25, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born Oct. 15, 1961, in California, daughter of Gene and Donna Lee (Bulmer) Taylor.
Sheri was a member of Heartland Vineyard Church in Waterloo.
Survivors: a son, Alan (Thaissa) Huynh of New Jersey; a brother, Gene Taylor of Faribault, Minn.; a sister, Debbie (Craig) Sebekow of Reinbeck; and several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Robert Taylor; and a sister, Pam Taylor.
Services: A small private service will be held for now. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting the family.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.
She loved her grandchildren and going shopping.
Mary J. O'Brien
(1926-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Mary Johanna O’Brien, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, April 24, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
She was born Dec. 7, 1926, in Ridgeway, daughter of Leo and Marie Novak Donovan. She was a graduate of OLVA Academy in Waterloo. Mary married Richard O’Brien on Jan. 6, 1950, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waterloo; he died Dec. 17, 2001.
She worked at Rath Packing Co., 3M Company, and Washington County, Minn., School District.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Survivors: a son, Steven (Marcia) O’Brien of Waterloo; two daughters, Helen (Doug) Archibald of Cottage Grove, Minn., and Joan (Jim) Siebers of Madison, Wis.; six grandchildren, Matt (Christy) O’Brien of Waterloo, Melissa O’Brien of Waterloo, Sarah Kosmoski of Hastings, Minn., Brian Archibald of Cottage Grove, Minn., Ben (Bailey Smolarek) Siebers of Madison, Wis., and Ellen (Chuck Ansbacher) Siebers of Hudson, N.Y.; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Leora Andorf of Cedar Falls; a brother, Pat (Mary) Donovan of Ridgeway, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Richard; a son, Tom O’Brien; two sisters, Virginia McMahon and Rita Barsness; and a brother, Dennis Donovan.
Services: Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 3146 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, IA 50702, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to the family, where a memorial fund will be established at a later date. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
We are all so grateful to have had this generous, loving, kind, sassy, funny Mom, Grandma, Aunt, friend in our lives. May she live in our happy memories.
Shirley Ann Crawford
(1936-3030)
WAVERLY — Shirley Ann Crawford, 83, of Waverly, died Friday, April 24, at her son’s home in Waverly following a lengthy illness.
She was born Dec. 16, 1936, in Waterloo, daughter of Laurence and Norma (Boesen) Bantz. She graduated from Waverly High School in 1955. On Aug. 7, 1955, she married Calvin Crawford at Faith United Methodist Church in Waverly.
She was employed with L.F. Bantz Plumbing and Heating from 1951-1961, Black Hawk Publishing from 1979-1983 and CUNA Life Insurance from 1993 until her retirement in 1995. Calvin died April 21, 1994.
Shirley was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly.
Survivors: a son, James (Kathy) Crawford of Waverly; two daughters, Kimberline (John) Endelman of Shell Rock and Tammeline (Paul) Shaw of Lexington, Ky.; four grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and seven stepgreat-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Calvin; two daughters, Bernadine and Jacquiline Crawford; and a grandson, Ryan Endelman.
Services: Due to the pandemic, a memorial service to celebrate Shirley’s life will be held at a later date. Private family services will be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with burial in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly.
Memorials: to Heritage United Methodist Church or the family.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
She was affectionately known as the “Card Lady,” sending birthday, anniversary and other cards to countless people over the years. She enjoyed riding motorcycles and making folks happy. Above all, the time spent with her friends and family were most important to her.
Patricia M. "Patsy" Minkel
(1929-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Patricia M. “Patsy” Minkel, 91, of NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls, died Thursday, April 23, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
She was born Feb. 3, 1929, in Lake Andes, S.D., daughter of Thorald “T.C.” and Mae G. Austin Parker, and graduated from Harlington High School in Harlington, Texas. Patsy married James R. Minkel on Oct. 11, 1947, in Weslaco, Texas; he died Sept. 2, 1984.
She was a full-time homemaker.
Survivors: her sons, Michael (Robbin)‚ Phoenix‚ Ariz., and Steven (Betsy) of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren, Alex (Roxanne) Minkel, Jill (BJ) McGinn, Matt (Brooke) Minkel, Janna (David) Jakopic, Cara (David) Mudd, and Megan (Geoff) Henderson; six great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Mary Parker of Lakewood, Colo.
Preceded in death by: her husband, James; and a brother, Simion (Ralph) Parker.
Services: Family graveside services will be at a later date with inurnment at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Arrangements by Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Memorials: to Paralyzed Veterans of America www.pva.org. Cards received at the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
She enjoyed camping, traveling, bird watching, spending time with her family-especially the grandchildren. She was a member of the Great Books Society. Patsy liked socializing at the Nazareth Lutheran Church Thursday Senior Meals.
Dr. Daniel J. Murphy
(1944-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Daniel John Murphy, 75, formerly of Cedar Falls, died of a heart attack on April 14, 2020, in Dili, East Timor.
He was born Sept. 23, 1944, in Alton. He received his doctorate in medicine (MD) from the University of Iowa Medical School in 1970. Then he began a humanitarian medical odyssey that filled the rest of his days.
He served as a physician at the United Farm Workers Health Clinic in Delano, Calif., he trained barefoot doctors in the mountains of Mozambique and ended his career at a clinic he created in Dili, East Timor. Dan was the runner up in the annual “The One” Rotary award, a worldwide competition for humanitarian work. He was a recipient of the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine as well as the Sergio Vieira de Mello Award for his work in Timor Leste. In 2009 he was presented the Medal of Merit, the country’s highest honor by former President and Nobel Laureate Jose Ramos-Horta.
Survivors: two sons, Liam and Conor, both of Decorah; a grandson, Jack; four siblings, Mary Fegebank of Orlando Fla., Mike Murphy of Pullman Wash., Ann O’Fallon of Minneapolis Minn., and Maureen Murphy of Cedar Falls; and many nieces and nephews and countless cousins.
Memorials: to East Timor Hearts Fund (https:/easttimorheartsfund.org.au), or sent to Maureen Murphy, 315 Olive St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613.
Services: The extraordinary circumstances of our time prevent gathering together; his family hopes that the months ahead will allow for a celebration of his life well-lived.
Over his 20 years in Dili, Dan never charged a patient for their care and never took a salary. Daniel was a man of passion and justice.
Marla M Dinnebier
(1958-2020)
INDEPENDENCE – Marla Maxine Dinnebier, 61, of rural Independence, died Thursday, April 23, at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo.
She was born Nov. 21, 1958, in Waterloo, daughter of Robert Leroy Nelson and Mary Edna (Gardner) Nelson. She graduated from West High School in Waterloo in 1976. On March 4, 1978, she married Ralph W. “Bill” Dinnebier at the American Lutheran Church in Jesup. He died April 7, 2013.
Marla was a homemaker but also had worked at Valley Services.
Survivors: two sisters, Dana Stanford of Cedar Rapids and Sharon Nelson of Washburn; and a brother, Robert Nelson of California.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and her parents.
Services: Due to the pandemic, private services will be held Monday with burial in Old Barclay Cemetery, rural Jesup.
Memorials: to the family by mailing them to White Funeral Home, 1315 Main S., Jesup, IA 50648.
Online condolences at www.White-MtHope.com.
She enjoyed camping and spending time with family and friends.
Regina M. Thiry
(1957-2020)
WATERLOO — Regina Marie Thiry, 62, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 20, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born May 2, 1957, in Waterloo, daughter of Delbert and Beatrice Moore Phillips. She married Kenneth Thiry on May 7, 1977, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup.
Regina was employed as a registrar for the University of Iowa College of Public Health.
Survivors: her husband; her mother of Jesup; two daughters, Sara (Paul Warren) Lentfer of Mechanicsville and Lisa (John) Versluis of Geneseo, Ill.; five grandchildren, Carlie, Kyle, Joseph, Ella and Jaxson; three brothers, Rick (Deb) Phillips of Jesup, Tim (Angie) Phillips of Independence, and Ron (Carol) Phillips of Rochester, Minn; and three sisters, Marcie (Steve) Miller of Jesup, Donna Meade of Fishers, Ind., and Ann (Rob) Blaser of Waukee.
Preceded in death by: her father.
Services: Due to the pandemic, a private family service will take place at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial in Sancta Maria Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. A memorial mass will take place at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to the Bosco System or the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Regina was an excellent quilter, baker, crafter, and most importantly a giver of self. She dearly loved teaching her skills to her grandchildren.
Nola R. Roeding
(1956-2020)
ALLISON — Nola Rae Roeding, 63, of Allison, died Wednesday, April 22, at Mayo Clinic Hospital-St.Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minn.
She was born Dec. 11, 1956, in Waterloo, to Darrell and Lonney (Dams) Chevalier. Nola married Harold Roeding on June 9, 1973, in Hudson. Nola trained German shepherds for many years.
Survivors: her husband; a son, Jeremy (Ami) Roeding of Denver; a daughter, Colleen (James Junior) Martindale of Parkersburg; grandchildren, James III (Jasmen) Martindale of Parkersburg, Lexi (Cole) Ross of Cape Girardeau, Mo., Hannah Roeding of Denver, Joseph (Lauren Bixby) Martindale of Aplington, and Julieann Martindale of Parkersburg; a great-grandson, James Martindale IV; siblings, Marie Wulf of Waterloo, Sharon (David) Mathews of Englewood, Colo., Danny (Joy) Chevalier of Tampa, Fla., Diana Bergmeier of Cedar Falls, Dean (Joy) Chevalier of Waterloo, and Carrell (Steve) Fiala of Spirit Lake; her stepfather-in-law, Darwin Simmons of Waterloo; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Gerald) Rubino, and Marlene (David) Wickenkamp; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her mother-in-law, MaryAnn Simmons; her father-in-law, Harold Roeding; and two nephews.
Services: Private family services will be held with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Bristow. Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Allison is assisting Nola’s family.
Memorials: to the family at P.O. Box 403, Hampton, IA 50441.
She enjoyed playing cards with her grandchildren and watching the Boston Celtics. She loved horse-back riding and had a passion for horses her entire life. Nola’s three main loves and most important things to her were God, family and horses; her dogs being a close third.
Hawley R. Clark
(1946-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Hawley R. Clark, 73, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, April 22, from complications of lung cancer and COPD.
He was born Dec. 27, 1946, in Del Rio, Texas. He lived most of his life in the Cedar Rapids and Center Point area. Hawley graduated from Washington High School and worked in the Cedar Rapids area as a machinist for 40 years after serving four years in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
Survivors: his wife, Cheryl; a daughter, Julie (Erich) Stene of Lake Mills; a son, Chad Clark (Katie Unland) of Cedar Falls; and four grandchildren, Elijah, Ella, Cale and Natalie.
Preceded in death by: his parents, Art and Wilma Clark.
Services: Per his request, there will be no visitation or public services.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Hawley enjoyed traveling, fishing, NASCAR, playing cards and spending time with family.
Susan M. Manifold
(1953-2020)
WATERLOO – Susan M. Manifold, 66, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 21, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born Dec. 30, 1953, in Waterloo, daughter of John and Doris (Harms) Cuvelier. She married Donovan D. Manifold on Jan. 24, 1971, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He died Dec. 16, 2009.
She attended Hawkeye and Ellsworth Community Colleges, earning a nursing degree. She was employed with MercyOne and then Presbyterian Village in Ackley. She was a member of First Reformed Church in Aplington and Grace Reformed Church in Waterloo.
Survivors: two sons, Matthew (Anne) Manifold of Solon and John (Sylvia) Manifold of Bad Kissingen, Germany; eight grandchildren, Jarrett and Madison Manifold, Lukas, Emilie, Jack, Hayley, Sarah and Casey Manifold; a sister, Julie (Tom) DeGroote of Waterloo; and a brother-in-law, Glen Everts of Dumont.
Preceded in death by: a son, Russell Manifold; and a sister, Theresa Everts.
Services: Private services will be held for the immediate family with inurnment in Pleasant View Cemetery in Aplington. Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, is assisting the family.
Memorials: to Grace Reformed Church in Waterloo.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
James ‘Jim’ Heideman
(1940-2020)
GRUNDY CENTER — James “Jim” William Ernest Heideman, 80, of Grundy Center, died at his daughter’s home in Grundy Center on April 22 while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice.
He was born March 27, 1940, in Waterloo, son of Henry and Clara (Sommerfelt) Heideman. He married Audrey Melinda Louise Delfs on Nov. 22, 1959, at American Lutheran Church in Grundy Center. He worked at Case IH and Swift Packing before becoming a trucker for Gray Transportation. He also helped many area farmers in the fields, retiring in 2010.
Survivors: his children, Lisa Aguon of Grundy Center, Mike Heideman of Grundy Center, Sue DeVries of Grundy Center and Amy (Austin) Hinders of Grundy Center; grandchildren, Mitchell (Traci) Turner of Bondurant, Jessica Aguon of Grundy Center, Paul (Kaitlyn) Aguon of New Hartford, Cearra Aguon of Clinton, Kyle (Jen) DeVries of Grundy Center, Kraig (Emily) DeVries of Chapin, Haylee, Dylan, and Devin Hinders of Grundy Center; great-grandchildren, Dylan (Katrina), Ethan, Isabella, Zander, Jax, Chris, Corey, Caitlynn, Matthew, Courtney, Max and “Little” Audrey; two sisters, Mary Lou McCalley of Waterloo and Marie Brock of Bonney Lake, Wash.; a sister-in-law, Sue Heideman of Davenport, Fla.; and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Audrey; a brother, Richard; a sister, Janet; brothers-in-law, Richard and Vernon.
Services: Due to the pandemic, a private visitation and inurnment at Maple Hill Cemetery will be held. The family will hold a gathering in the future. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes-Chapel is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family to be donated at a later date.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Jim enjoyed fishing, racing, country music, an ice-cold beer, watching professional wrestling and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He loved spending his time outdoors and camping. His best time was spent with his family and friends. Jim was a member of the American Lutheran Church in Grundy Center.
Kathleen M. Girsch
(1921-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Kathleen M. Girsch, 99, of New Aldaya Lifescapes Bryhl Assisted Living, Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, April 22.
She was born April 13, 1921, in Waterloo, daughter of Dr. Joseph and Clara Jackman Murphy. She married Dr. Wm. J. Girsch June 19, 1943, in Decatur, Ill. He died Jan. 24, 2002.
Kathleen received her teaching degree from Iowa State Teacher’s College and taught elementary school before raising her family.
Survivors: five sons, Dr. William. J. Jr. (Kathy) of Salem, Ore., Michael (Janice) of Cedar Falls, Martin (Laurie) of Sarasota, Fla., Christopher (Hiromi) of Akeno, Japan, and John (Betty) of Portland, Ore.; a daughter, Mary Jane Girsch of Portland, Ore.; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and two sons, Dr. Timothy Girsch and Dr. James Girsch.
Services: A private family funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 30, at St. Edward Catholic Church. Due to the pandemic, you are invited to join online with the family to pray for Kathleen through St. Edward’s YouTube channel, www.sted.org. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Laurie M. Hunemiller
(1959-2020)
WAVERLY — Laurie M. Hunemiller, 60, of Waverly, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 23, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in Waterloo.
She was born Oct. 16, 1959, in Muscatine, daughter of Carey and Grace (Kubickeck) Young. She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1977. On July 14, 1979, Laurie married Doug Hunemiller at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. Laurie worked at Mervin’s as an accountant and at Terex Crane in Waverly until 1992. Laurie then became a stay-at-home wife and mom due to health issues.
Survivors: her husband; two children, Amanda (Scott) Hamerlinck of Cedar Rapids and Mitch (Jess) Hunemiller of Shell Rock; four grandchildren, Hannah Ryan-Hamerlinck, Julian Hamerlinck, Abby Hunemiller, and Grant Hunemiller; her mother of Des Moines; a sister, Lisa (Denny) Bair of Des Moines; and a brother, Larry (Sonja) Young of Des Moines.
Preceded in death by: her father; and a son in infancy, Adam Eugene Hunemiller.
Services: Due to the pandemic, the family will not have a public service at this time. Private visitation and funeral will be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, with burial in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly.
Memorials: to the family, and can be sent to Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Attn: Laurie Hunemiller Service, P.O. Box 215, Waverly, IA 50677.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
Laurie’s greatest love in life was memories made with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She also enjoyed flowers and spending time with her puppies.
Vonda ‘Suzzie' Young
(1955-2020)
HUDSON — Vonda “Suzzie” Young, 65, of Hudson, died at home on Saturday, April 25.
She was born March 25, 1955, in Henderson, Ky., to Woodring and Vonda Fryer. She attended Henderson City High School and completed her degree as an electronics technician. She attended St. Timothy Lutheran Church.
Survivors: her husband, David Young; a son, Randy Chadwell (Rosalyn Pena); a daughter, Nichole (Tim) Wheelock; four granddaughters, Keira and Kalista Chadwell, and Joey and Dylen Wheelock; and her siblings, Becky Williams, Buzzy and Billy Fryer, Juli Daniels and Patti Arnett.
Services: Due to the pandemic, no services will be held at this time; however, there will be a celebration of her life planned for a future date.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to P.E.T. P.A.L.S., www.petpalscedarvalley.org, PO Box 373, Cedar Falls, IA 50613, or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org.
Online condolences at www.iowacremation.com.
Through the years she was a very hard-worker but especially enjoyed helping and caring for others. She loved camping with her family and friends and enjoyed traveling and visiting new places.
