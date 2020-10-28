SEE CHART: Cedar Falls Schools' enrollment grows

“We’ve gained students across the board, but many of them are in kindergarten,” said Pattee.

District-wide, he explained, this year’s kindergarten class is the largest – and nearly 100 students bigger than last spring’s graduating class. There are 476 kindergarten students compared to 379 seniors who graduated in the spring.

The certified enrollment numbers include 955 students who were learning online from home at the beginning of the year. The option was provided this year as the district strives to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials did not provide a further breakdown of online students by level or school.

Funding numbers up

Cedar Falls’ budget enrollment of 5,456.42 pupils grew slightly more than the headcount, reflecting an increase of 85 over last year. The number is used in a formula to determine per pupil state funding levels for districts.

It includes the actual students in the schools plus adjustments for those who come into or leave them through special education placements and open enrollment choices, for example. The decimal point accounts for students who are home-schooled or enrolled in nonpublic schools while taking some district or college classes.