SEE CHART: Cedar Falls Schools' enrollment grows

CEDAR FALLS — The number of students served by Cedar Falls Community Schools has grown for another year.
The official count taken on Oct. 1 shows there were 5,594 kindergarten through 12th-grade students enrolled in the district’s 10 schools, 71 more than a year earlier. Numbers had to be certified with the state Oct. 15.
“I think that’s an exciting trend line,” Superintendent Andy Pattee said during a Board of Education meeting earlier this month. He noted that the enrollment growth is higher than what was predicted in the district’s projections.
According to Courier files, this is the 13th consecutive year Cedar Falls Schools has seen an increase in its certified enrollment.
There are more students at each level, though five schools had fewer enrolled.
Students totaled 3,030 at the seven elementaries, 13 more than last year. The junior high schools also had 13 more students with a total of 1,339, although Peet’s enrollment dropped by 15. The high school, with an enrollment of 1,225, had 45 more students.
Lincoln, North Cedar and Cedar Heights elementary schools had single-digit decreases in their students. Southdale Elementary School saw a decrease of 20 students. Enrollment at other elementary schools grew from eight to 28 students. Holmes Junior High School also had 28 more students.
“We’ve gained students across the board, but many of them are in kindergarten,” said Pattee.
District-wide, he explained, this year’s kindergarten class is the largest – and nearly 100 students bigger than last spring’s graduating class. There are 476 kindergarten students compared to 379 seniors who graduated in the spring.
The certified enrollment numbers include 955 students who were learning online from home at the beginning of the year. The option was provided this year as the district strives to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials did not provide a further breakdown of online students by level or school.
Funding numbers up
Cedar Falls’ budget enrollment of 5,456.42 pupils grew slightly more than the headcount, reflecting an increase of 85 over last year. The number is used in a formula to determine per pupil state funding levels for districts.
It includes the actual students in the schools plus adjustments for those who come into or leave them through special education placements and open enrollment choices, for example. The decimal point accounts for students who are home-schooled or enrolled in nonpublic schools while taking some district or college classes.
As a result, the 291 students attending Cedar Falls Schools from outside of the district are subtracted from the enrollment count to determine the budget numbers. But funds for those students are received from the districts where they reside. Most of those students – 285 – are open enrolled into the district with the remainder coming in through special education programs and paid tuition.
Open enrollment out of Cedar Falls Schools was 102.1 pupils, growing from 94 last year. That is one of the categories of students added to the budget enrollment with funds passed on to the district where the child attends. Another category where funds pass through are the 17 students who “tuition out,” typically because they have disabilities and need to be served in a different setting. That includes the Central Rivers Area Education Agency-operated River Hills Schools in Cedar Falls or schools in other districts.
Cedar Falls also receives funding for 29 preschool students with individual education plans and 5.32 home-schooled or nonpublic school pupils who take college or high school classes through the district.
Counted separately are the 171 children enrolled in the district’s free 4-year-old preschool program. The state provides half of the regular K-12 per pupil funding for these students, who don’t attend a full day of school. There are 12 more students enrolled in this program than last year.
