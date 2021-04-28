Second University of Northern Iowa provost finalist announced

Burke, whose doctorate is in clarinet performance, said in a letter to search consultants provided by UNI that her entire career has been at the University of North Carolina “because I could not pass up the twin opportunities of teaching at an internationally known music school and performing as a principal clarinetist in a superb regional orchestra.” Now, after COVID-19 forced an extended break in live performance, she is ready to move on “and throw my energies full-time into academic leadership.” UNI’s provost job, she added, is “a strategic leadership position” at an institution similar to her current university in its commitment to access, retention, inclusive excellence and success for all.