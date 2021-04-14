Second presidential finalist to visit University of Iowa starting Thursday

IOWA CITY — The second finalist for president of the University of Iowa will visit the campus Thursday and Friday.

Barbara Wilson, executive vice president for the University of Illinois System and vice president for academic affairs, will meet with faculty, staff, students, and other members of the campus community. She will participate in an open forum at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. A limited number of people will be allowed to attend in person, but the forum will be livestreamed.

Wilson's curriculum vitae and full interview schedule, information about the livestream, how to obtain a ticket to attend in person, and other details can be found online at presidentialsearch.uiowa.edu or iowaregents.edu.

She is one of four finalists invited to participate in on-campus interviews. The name of each candidate is being announced by the Iowa Board of Regents the day prior to their visit. Each of their curriculum vitae will also be available online at that time.

The first finalist was Hari Osofsky, dean of Penn State Law and the Penn State School of International Affairs. He visited the campus Monday and Tuesday.