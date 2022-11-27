Search narrows for Central Rivers Area Education Agency chief administrator

CEDAR FALLS — A search for the head of the area’s education agency is coming closer to a final decision.

Central Rivers Area Education Agency board of directors held a closed session last week to review 18 applications for its chief administrator position.

Board members selected five semi-finalists for first round interviews, which will begin on Nov. 28. They will then further narrow down to two or three finalists on Dec. 12. Candidates will be interviewed by various stakeholders, such as staff and superintendent groups.

Beth Strike, director of creative services and communications, said the agency hopes to make an announcement of the new chief administrator on Dec. 15.

Sam Miller, who currently holds the position, announced his retirement in June. He has led the agency for seven years and will retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

The position’s salary will be in the range of $240,000 but the final salary will be negotiated and determined based on experience, qualifications and board criteria.

GR Recruitment, of Council Bluffs, is leading the search at a cost of $15,200.

GR’s team consists of Dick Christie, a former superintendent for Council Bluffs Community Schools; Lane Plugge, the former administrator for Green Hills AEA in southwest Iowa; Linda Brock, a former superintendent for Fort Dodge and Fort Madison; Beverly Smith, the former Waterloo Community Schools associate superintendent for human resources and equity; Dale Monroe, who has held a number of roles in education in the Cedar Valley and across eastern Iowa; and GR’s president, Gary Ray.

Central Rivers serves over 63,500 students in 53 public school districts and 18 private school districts within 18 counties. It also serves around 5,000 educators.