CEDAR FALLS — Local nonprofit Leader Valley welcomed a very special guest speaker to Bien VenU Event Center on Wednesday -- the man behind its core teaching strategy, Sean Covey.

Covey is a New York Times best-selling author and president of FranklinCovey Education, the proprietor of the Leader in Me program. Leader Valley works to implement the Leader in Me program in area schools by training staff members and providing materials on Covey's "seven habits" geared toward creating happy and effective children, teenagers and adults.

Current Leader in Me administrators, students, educators, volunteers and donors as well as prospective Leader in Me school administrators were invited to attend.

Covey gave a keynote address where he shared stories about his own children, other school programs and experiences with his father Stephen Covey, a teacher and author. His father's book, "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People," has sold over 40 million copies worldwide since its publishing in 1989.

During his presentation, Covey noted how Leader Valley was one of the first organizations of its kind to implement the leadership program in multiple schools and districts throughout the community.

"This community's amazing in the way they've established Leader in Me throughout the entire community," Covey said. "It's all about helping kids become college, career and life ready. It's powerful because it's business, community and schools coming together on one initiative. When that happens, you can do anything.

"This has been a model for so many other initiatives around the country," he added. "Other people have seen what you've done and are mimicking it, so it's not just the influence you're having here but throughout the whole nation."

Covey also participated in a panel discussion alongside four students from area Leader in Me schools. The students talked about the ways Leader Valley has impacted their school and home lives.

"One of the big reasons I would encourage anyone to become part of a Leader in Me schools is the confidence that you can see coming from each of the kids," said Sofia, a student panelist from Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta Middle School in Waterloo.

"The way that we all carry ourselves and the belief that we can do anything we put our minds to is something really valuable that I would encourage everyone to have," she said.

This coming year, Leader Valley will be serving 27 Leader in Me schools in eight different districts. Last year they served over 11,800 students in preschool through 12th grade.

"Our primary mission is bringing to life leadership across the Cedar Valley in our PreK-12 schools. We always say our mission is changing lives through leadership," Leader Valley Executive Director Melissa Reade said.

"Today is really a celebration of education, a celebration of leadership and a celebration of the work that our Leader in Me schools are doing in the Cedar Valley."

One of those schools is Kittrell Elementary in Waterloo, where Audrey Wallican-Green is going into her 19th year as principal. At Kittrell, students are given specific roles to fulfill both building-wide and in the classroom alongside learning the skills laid out in Covey's seven steps.

About Covey's presentation, Wallican-Green said, "It was amazing to hear."

"As we instill something positive in our children, the world is open to anything they want to do. I'm instilling those things in my grandbabies," she said.

Kittrell has been a Leader in Me school for about eight years.

"If you're not a Leader in Me school, you should be," Wallican-Green said.

"Once you figure things out, it's a good way to build citizens in your community," she said. "Life has changed a lot. ...The earlier we start building leaders the better off our society will be."

PHOTOS: East at Columbus Catholic softball 062122-spt-columbus-east-1.JPG 062123-spt-columbus-east-2.JPG 062123-spt-columbus-east-3.JPG 062123-spt-columbus-east-4.JPG 062123-spt-columbus-east-5.JPG 062123-spt-columbus-east-6.JPG